KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Missouri’s own Mark Twain once said the trouble with the world is not that people know too little; it's that they know so many things that just ain’t so.

Twain would’ve made an excellent NFL scout for the Chiefs.

During the last month before the draft, especially in an age of artificial intelligence, narratives tend to surface that just ain’t so.

Nov 30, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the Territorial Cup at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of them is that the Chiefs would not draft an offensive tackle at No. 9 overall. Another is that Kansas City wouldn’t consider wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

Field Yates, who spent three seasons in Kansas City (2009-11) working for the Chiefs’ scouting and coaching staffs, mocked Tyson to the Chiefs on Monday with the No. 9 selection. The Arizona State wide receiver has obvious durability and injury concerns, but Yates believes in him.

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last two years: 21 of 26 games

“It’s worth noting,” Yates said on Tuesday’s edition of Get Up, “that over the past two seasons, he played 21 of 26 games. He’s the most explosive pass-catcher in this entire draft. The question is, is a team going to be comfortable with his health to take him in the top nine?”

Yates obviously believes the Chiefs would be, even though a hamstring injury will reportedly prevent Tyson from participating at the Sun Devils’ pro day on Friday. So does draft expert Mel Kiper, who has Tyson No. 9 overall on his big board.

Nov 5, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (4) carries the ball for a touchdown past Oregon Ducks defensive back Steve Stephens IV (7) the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Chiefs will do every minute of their homework

Rest assured, the Chiefs will comb through Tyson’s injury history, including torn ACL, MCL and PCL ligaments in his knee as a freshman at Colorado in 2022. Still in rehabilitation after transferring to ASU in 2023, he played only the final three games that year.

Then, in 2024, surgery to repair a fractured clavicle ended his season just before ASU’s appearance in the Big 12 championship game and ensuing quarterfinal game against Texas in the College Football Playoff. Finally, he missed three games in 2025 with a hamstring injury.

Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham (center) talks with former Arizona State guard James Harden (L) and wide receiver Jordyn Tyson during a game at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz. on Jan. 31, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But he’s so much more than his injuries. Tyson averaged 14.4 yards per reception over his college career. Especially dangerous in helping the Sun Devils reach the CFP in 2024, he finished with 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns.

He’s also 6-2 and 203 pounds. Compare that frame to Missouri wide receiver Kevin Coleman (5-10, 179 pounds), a prospect who’s reportedly drawn interest from the Chiefs. Coleman, who ran a 4.38 40-yard dash at the Tigers’ pro day on Friday, is more of a speedy replacement for Hollywood Brown projected to go on Day 3.

Missouri @MizzouFootball wide receiver Kevin Coleman shined at Pro Day with blazing 4.38-4.40 40-yard dash, textbook routes and catching, also excelling in punt returns as one of top return guys in #NFLDraft

'Separating from cluster of receivers with special teams ability,' per… — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 23, 2026

But Tyson is different. His size is something fellow Texas native Patrick Mahomes would certainly find appealing in the red zone. And, ask those who know him, Tyson is a high-character prospect. That’s why, unlike Coleman, someone will take him on Night 1.

“Tyson's blend of tangible production,” beat writer Kevin Hicks wrote on Monday, “down-to-earth approach, leadership, and possession of traits that will clearly translate to the next level will likely keep him in the first round.”