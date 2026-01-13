2 Wild Card Results That Could Affect the Chiefs

This year's playoff picture does not involve the Kansas City Chiefs, who missed failed to reach the postseason after finishing with a 6-11 record. While it was an unusual feeling for Chiefs fans not seeing their team competing for a chance at the Super Bowl, there were several results over the weekend that correlate with Kansas City.

The Chiefs missing the playoffs has opened up the playing field, as both sides of the bracket are wide open without a clear-cut favorite.

Let's take a look at which results over the weekend either affect Kansas City or have some type of correlation with the Chiefs heading into next season.

Bills Upset Jaguars

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) calls a play during the first quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It does not feel right saying that Buffalo upset Jacksonville, but despite having Josh Allen at the helm, the Bills failed to win the AFC East and entered the playoffs as the six seed. No team could benefit more from the Chiefs missing the playoffs than the Bills, who have been eliminated by Kansas City four times since 2020.

Buffalo's path to the Super Bowl has never been clearer, with Patrick Mahomes , Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson all missing the playoffs this season. The Bills' roster leaves a lot to be desired in multiple areas, but they have the best quarterback remaining in the field, which is the ultimate denominator in the NFL. As long as a team has a top-flight quarterback, it has a chance to win every Sunday.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17), right, celebrates his touchdown with teammate tight end Dawson Knox (88) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In addition, the best-quarterback-in-the-league discussion could also heat up if Allen finds a way to win the Super Bowl. Mahomes has universally been viewed as the best quarterback in the league since he took over as the starter in 2018. However, there are people who believe Allen has surpassed Mahomes, based on the production over the last couple of seasons.

Nevertheless, Buffalo has an immense opportunity to get over the hump, but it will have a major test on the road against the Denver Broncos in the divisional round.

Chargers Lack Electricity in Loss to Patriots

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) during the fourth quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Justin Herbert did not help his playoff narrative by losing 16-3 to New England while completing 19-of-31 pass attempts for 159 yards. As how this result affects the Chiefs, Los Angeles is now officially positioned with the 22nd-overall pick in the first round.

Because the Chiefs and Chargers are divisional rivals, Kansas City's fans were probably happy with Los Angeles falling short, but in terms of the draft , the Chiefs would not mind if Denver and Los Angeles are selecting as late as possible in each round.

