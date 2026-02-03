How Patrick Mahomes, Other Quarterbacks Have Derailed Approaches to Development

Not every team has been as fortunate as the Kansas City Chiefs, who were able to move up 17 spots in the 2017 NFL Draft and select former Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes. At the time, it was considered a massive risk and reach by the Chiefs, who were viewed as a piece or two away from competing for a Super, with Alex Smith as the starting quarterback.

Mahomes proved to be the missing piece , as he has led Kansas City to five Super Bowl appearances, hoisting three Lombardi Trophies in his first eight years as a starter. His immediate success derailed the entire approach and vision for quarterback development.

On Monday, ESPN's Get Up host Mike Greenberg discussed the current landscape of quarterback development in the NFL.

Greenberg's Argument

"NFL teams have decided that if you aren't Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen, you're not good enough," Greenberg said. "NFL teams have all decided that having a good quarterback isn't good enough. They've allowed perfect to become the enemy of good."

Why This Assessment is Correct

Mahomes is an outlier, as he led Kansas City to the conference championship in his first year as a starter, but that is outlandish to expect from a first-year starter. Additionally, Mahomes was fortunate to land with a team that had an elite coach, Andy Reid , and a roster filled with elite talent, including Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill. That is not the case for most quarterbacks taken in the top 10 of a draft.

The virtue of patience is no longer present in this specific process, as teams are quick to pivot off quarterbacks who are struggling early in their careers. Take Allen, for instance. In his first two seasons as the Bills' starting quarterback, including the 12 starts in his rookie season, the 6-foot-5, 238-pound quarterback did not complete over 58.8 percent of his passes in either campaign. During that span, he compiled 30 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Could you imagine if the Bills had punted on the project and ventured back into the quarterback well to look for another answer at the position? Players develop on different timelines, and sometimes, the construction of the roster plays a role in the process.

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield are perfect examples of that. Both players were thrown into dysfunctional organizations - the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns - and inevitably struggled and failed in those situations. Fast forward to the present day, Darnold is playing for a Lombardi Trophy next Sunday, as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots square off in Super Bowl LX. Meanwhile, Mayfield has led the Tampa Buccaneers to two division titles in three years, compiling 95 touchdowns and 37 interceptions during that span.

Generally, teams should allow this process to unfold naturally. The amount of pressure placed on head coaches also affects this procedure. Some head coaches give up on projects they voluntarily coordinated because they have to worry about their job security. NFL owners need to understand that teams do not rebuild overnight. It is a gradual process that requires patience and the ability to adapt.