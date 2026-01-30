The Kansas City Chiefs are entering a pivotal offseason, as they are coming off a season in which they failed to make the playoffs and Patrick Mahomes suffered a torn ACL at the end of the year.

While the organization would love to compete for a Super Bowl in 2026, several factors are working against the Chiefs this offseason. As mentioned, Mahomes' injury could affect his status for next season, but Kansas City's resources are limited in the draft and free agency. The Chiefs will enter the 2026 NFL Draft with six picks and are currently $62.3 million over the cap heading into this offseason.

In relation to the financial constraints, Kansas City has multiple pending unrestricted free agents who could depart the team in the coming weeks. With all of that in mind, here are a few offensive free agents whom the Chiefs will have to make decisions on in the near future.

TE - Travis Kelce

The 36-year-old tight end's future in Kansas City is not fully dependent on the Chiefs. Kelce could very likely call it a career and announce his retirement at some point. If the future Hall-of-Fame tight end decides to opt in and return for another season, the Chiefs would still need to manage to keep Kelce under the cap on a new deal.

WR - Marquise Brown

The former 2019 first-round pick did not pan out as a productive signing for the Chiefs. After signing a one-year deal with Kansas City in 2024, the 5-foot-8, 180-pound receiver suffered a shoulder injury in the opening preseason game, limiting Brown to two games. The Chiefs re-signed Brown to another one-year deal this past offseason, and once again, the 28-year-old receiver underwhelmed, securing 49 receptions for 587 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games.

Due to the limited cap space, Kansas City should allow Brown to walk in free agency. The Chiefs should look to develop Jalen Royals and see what the second-year receiver has to offer.

RBs - Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt

A consistent rushing attack has not been present in Kansas City for the last two seasons, which is a reflection on both of these running backs. To be fair to Hunt, he is not in his prime and is not the player he used to be. Pacheco has been disappointing after a surprising rookie season. However, a broken leg, which he suffered early in the 2024 season, has completely deprived him of speed and explosion.

Both players will be leaving Kansas City this offseason, and allowing them to walk in free agency will be the correct decision.