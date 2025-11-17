3 Stunning Fantasy Takeaways from Chiefs' Backbreaking Loss to Broncos
It wasn't supposed to go this way. The Kansas City Chiefs were supposed to get their top weapons back in Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy and go on a tear through the remainder of the 2025 NFL season, lock up a playoff bid, and have another shot at adding another Lombardi to their dynastic run.
Instead, they're now just 4-3 with Worthy in the lineup and 2-2 with Rice. The Chiefs' offense has put up two straight duds against the Buffalo Bills and now the Denver Broncos to fall to 5-5. It was presumed that Kansas City would easily make a playoff push. The Chiefs were even listed as Super Bowl favorites going into Week 11. Now, they'll have to rediscover their offensive explosiveness to even have a chance at making the postseason.
Chiefs' offense falls flat again
1. Patrick Mahomes
After his abysmal performance against the Buffalo Bills, it was presumed that Patrick Mahomes wouldn't have another egregious showing like that again this season. He wasn't quite as bad against the Denver Broncos, but he definitely wasn't great, either. He finished with 276 yards on 29-of-46 passing but threw just one touchdown to one interception. The Broncos' pass rush kept him contained, limiting him to just one carry for three yards and sacking him thrice for 27 yards. He'll have a hard time finishing as fantasy's number one quarterback at this pace.
2. Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt remained a solid option with Isiah Pacheco out. If anything, the Chiefs could have stood to run the ball more in this one, as he notched 59 yards and a touchdown on just 13 carries. He also caught one ball for three yards, finishing with 14.2 full-PPR points. He should be a pretty safe play so long as Pacheco remains unavailable, solely due to his usage in the red zone and at the goal line.
3. Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, and Travis Kelce
Up to this point, it seemed like Rashee Rice was the only foolproof play among the Chiefs' pass-catchers this season. However, he and Xavier Worthy were shut down by the Broncos, even without Patrick Surtain II. Rice finished with six catches for just 38 yards, while Worthy had just three catches for 25 yards.
Travis Kelce has reemerged as Mahomes' top target. With Rice, Worthy, and the rest of KC's wide receivers to take the top off opposing defenses, he's been feasting in the middle of the field. Against the Broncos, he nabbed nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown. He should be viewed as a top fantasy tight end again until he proves otherwise.
Never again miss one of our most important fantasy takeaways from each Chiefs game this season when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Chiefs Kingdom, OnSI welcomes you to the Internet’s No. 1 destination for in-depth info, always free; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And join the conversation by visiting our Facebook page (here).