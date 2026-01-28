One Position Group the Chiefs Must Remodel This Offseason

When the Kansas City Chiefs' dynasty began in 2018, the running back position wasn't as important within the priorities and emphasis within the offense as some would expect.

It wasn't needed in many respects, considering the high-octane capabilities of the offense under second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes and future Hall of Fame head coach Andy Reid. Tyreek Hill became arguably the most feared wide receiver in space in the NFL, and the rest of the offense seemed unstoppable for the coming years.

However, the league and its defenses began to change and evolve, as did the Chiefs. The thing that was lacking was a consistent and reliable run game to ease the pressure of the passing offense. Last season, it seemed as though the lack of an efficient and effective run game was the straw that broke the camel's back, which means a retooling at running back is a must this offseason.

Chiefs must retool running back room

Thankfully for the Chiefs, that task should be fairly easy with most of the running backs on the roster in 2025 becoming free agents this offseason. The only player who is under contract beyond this upcoming season is soon-to-be second-year tailback Brashard Smith, who flashed his playmaking ability from time-to-time but fits more in the scatback role for the Chiefs offense.

Why can't Smith be a featured runner? His small stature and newness to the position are still legitimate, considering he has only played running back for a short period. Kansas City requires a feature tailback with dynamic ability, balance, and core strength to handle the brutality of the position.

Not only that, but being a quality pass protector and pass-catcher out of the backfield will be a must in the offense. There needs to be a runner who can be a threat in the openfield and force defenses to account for him at all times. No, I'm not talking about finding Christian McCaffrey 2.0, but it is time to find more dynamic playmakers who can boost the efficiency of the offense across the board.

It may come down to a running back-by-committee. There must be a downhill element of some kind within this run game, but also versatility out of the backfield to fill multiple roles, whether it is as a receiver or a runner who can handle at least 15 touches a game.

There will be plenty of options to choose from in free agency and the NFL Draft, both of which offer various types of running backs to pick. It will be fascinating to see how the Chiefs approach the position, what they value, and where they view Smith in their plans next season.

