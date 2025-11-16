Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Add Key Piece to Injury Report 3 Hours Before Kickoff

Key lineman listed as questionable with illness.

Zak Gilbert

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sideline before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid walks the sideline before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
DENVER, Colo. – Whether there was any doubt Josh Simmons would start at left tackle in his return on Sunday may have crystalized three hours before kickoff.

The Chiefs on Sunday morning announced that veteran Jaylon Moore was added to the injury report with an illness, calling him questionable for the game. The Chiefs (5-4) are visiting the Broncos (8-2) in a key AFC West battle on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).

NFL Kansas City Chiefs offensive line Jaylon Moore / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Moore, a 6-4, 311-pound tackle out of Western Michigan, has started the past four games at left tackle in Simmons’ absence. Trent Williams’ protégé in San Francisco, Moore signed with the Chiefs in March as an unrestricted free agent.

Simmons, the 32nd selection in the first round of April’s draft, had started the season’s first five games at left tackle until leaving the team to be with his family before the Oct. 12 game against Detroit. The rookie, away due to personal reasons, returned to Kansas City during the bye week and practiced in full each day this week.

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia (76) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) at the line of scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Reid impressed by what veteran did

Reid said earlier this week he was pleased with Moore’s ability to fill the void at left tackle.

“He’s done a nice job for us,” Reid said Monday. “I think just asking him to jump in after the season's been going for a couple months here, that's a tough ask, especially against the D-lines we're playing. But he's done a respectable job.”

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell (25) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs safety Mike Edwards (21) in the first half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff. In addition to Moore, those inactive players may or may not include running back Elijah Mitchell, another unrestricted free agent signed by the Chiefs from the 49ers this offseason. Mitchell could be active for the first time this season with starter Isiah Pacheco (knee) set to miss a second straight game.

Over Simmons’ initial five NFL starts, the Chiefs were 2-3. Since he left just prior to Kansas City’s 30-17 triumph over Detroit on Oct. 12, Kansas City is 3-1. Context is important, however, as Simmons’ first five games also included three without Xavier Worthy and five without Rashee Rice.

Since Worthy returned from a dislocated shoulder Sept. 28, the Chiefs are 4-2. Since Rice returned Oct. 19 from a season-opening six-game suspension are 2-1.

Ironically, Simmons was added to the injury report shortly before kickoff on Oct. 6 in Jacksonville, but wound up starting and playing the full game.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

