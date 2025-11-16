Chiefs Add Key Piece to Injury Report 3 Hours Before Kickoff
DENVER, Colo. – Whether there was any doubt Josh Simmons would start at left tackle in his return on Sunday may have crystalized three hours before kickoff.
The Chiefs on Sunday morning announced that veteran Jaylon Moore was added to the injury report with an illness, calling him questionable for the game. The Chiefs (5-4) are visiting the Broncos (8-2) in a key AFC West battle on Sunday (3:25 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan).
Moore, a 6-4, 311-pound tackle out of Western Michigan, has started the past four games at left tackle in Simmons’ absence. Trent Williams’ protégé in San Francisco, Moore signed with the Chiefs in March as an unrestricted free agent.
Simmons, the 32nd selection in the first round of April’s draft, had started the season’s first five games at left tackle until leaving the team to be with his family before the Oct. 12 game against Detroit. The rookie, away due to personal reasons, returned to Kansas City during the bye week and practiced in full each day this week.
Reid impressed by what veteran did
Reid said earlier this week he was pleased with Moore’s ability to fill the void at left tackle.
“He’s done a nice job for us,” Reid said Monday. “I think just asking him to jump in after the season's been going for a couple months here, that's a tough ask, especially against the D-lines we're playing. But he's done a respectable job.”
Inactives are due 90 minutes before kickoff. In addition to Moore, those inactive players may or may not include running back Elijah Mitchell, another unrestricted free agent signed by the Chiefs from the 49ers this offseason. Mitchell could be active for the first time this season with starter Isiah Pacheco (knee) set to miss a second straight game.
Over Simmons’ initial five NFL starts, the Chiefs were 2-3. Since he left just prior to Kansas City’s 30-17 triumph over Detroit on Oct. 12, Kansas City is 3-1. Context is important, however, as Simmons’ first five games also included three without Xavier Worthy and five without Rashee Rice.
Since Worthy returned from a dislocated shoulder Sept. 28, the Chiefs are 4-2. Since Rice returned Oct. 19 from a season-opening six-game suspension are 2-1.
Ironically, Simmons was added to the injury report shortly before kickoff on Oct. 6 in Jacksonville, but wound up starting and playing the full game.
