This AFC Team Could be the Chiefs Biggest Threat Moving Forward

For the last eight years, the Kansas City Chiefs have been dominating the league, reaching five Super Bowls and hoisting three Lombardi Trophies over that span. That run came to an end this season, as the Chiefs missed the playoffs after finishing with a 6-11 record. Patrick Mahomes suffering a torn ACL towards the end of the season did not help matters, as his status for the start of the 2026 NFL season is in doubt.

With Kansas City failing to reach the playoffs for the first time since 2014, the Buffalo Bills were expected to take advantage and get over the hump. However, Buffalo was eliminated by the Denver Broncos in the divisional round, leading to Sean McDermott being fired after nine years as the head coach.

Another team in the AFC East has rised to the occasion and are primed to reach the Super Bowl, as Bo Nix is out for the rest of the season with a fractured ankle. That team is the New England Patriots. With how it is constructed, should the Patriots be viewed as the Chiefs' biggest challenge in the AFC moving forward?

Coach-Quarterback Tandem

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel talks to quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Oct. 19, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jerod Mayo lasted just one year as the Patriots' head coach. Robert Kraft quickly patched up that miscue by hiring Mike Vrabel as the team's next head coach. In Vrabel's first season, New England has reached the conference championship game, and have a legitimate opportunity of reaching the Super Bowl with the Broncos short-handed at quarterback.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have their franchise quarterback healthy and available. Drake Maye has established himself as one of the best NFL quarterbacks in his second season. The 23-year-old signal caller completed 72 percent of his passes for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in 2025.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws in the third quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Maye has a legitimate case to win this year's NFL MVP award with how he has led the Patriots to the No. 2 seed in the AFC. Before the season, New England was viewed as a borderline playoff team and was a popular pick to sneak into the playoffs as a wild card. Maye and the Patriots exceeded those expectations, winning the AFC East and playing for a spot in the Super Bowl this upcoming weekend.

Although Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are seasoned veterans with immense success, neither quarterback have their head coach in place for 2026. Vrabel has been one of the best coaches in the league in recent memory, and the Patriots have stability at the two most important spots, which is head coach and quarterback.

New England's Roster is Still a Work in Progress

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offense gathers around quarterback Drake Maye (10) in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Despite possessing a subpar offensive line and an overlooked wide receiver corps, the Patriots averaged 28.8 points per game, which ranked second in the NFL. New England's pass-catching options consist of Stefon Diggs, Hunter Henry, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Austin Hooper, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism. Diggs is the only well-known name on that list, but he is 32 years old and on the back nine of his career.

The Patriots' wide receiver depth chart could look vastly different next season. A.J. Brown could be made available this offseason, as he has voiced his discontent in Philadelphia throughout the season. The 28-year-old receiver started his career with the Tennessee Titans and was coached by Vrabel from 2019-2021. With a clear need for a bona fide WR1 and over $30 million in cap space next season, New England could aggressively pursue the disgruntled wideout.

If that move occurs, the Patriots will further establish themselves as the next team up in the AFC, proving to be the Chiefs’ main threat in the conference.