How Chiefs Should Feel About Mendoza's Path to Raiders

The 2026 NFL Draft does not supply a plethora of options for quarterback-needy teams. Still, there has been one signal caller that has separated himself from the pack this season, and that is the Indiana Hoosiers' quarterback, Fernando Mendoza. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound signal caller led Indiana to its first college football national title in program history, being the main reason for the team's run, which included compiling a 16-0 record.

Despite the draft being more than three months away, it is a foregone conclusion that Mendoza will be selected with the first-overall pick. That belongs to the Las Vegas Raiders, who finished with a 3-14 record in 2025.

After the disastrous hire of Pete Carroll and acquisition of Geno Smith, the Raiders need a blimp of positive energy heading into next season, and they may have just been reaffirmed in their draft position after Monday night.

With Mendoza presumably going to Las Vegas in the near future, here a couple of reasons the Kansas City Chiefs should not be thrilled about the development.

Mendoza Would Provide Stability for the Raiders

While the junior quarterback does not possess elite athleticism or arm talent, Mendoza has demonstrated throughout the course of the season that he can operate in various circumstances. While his overall stat line was not impressive on the surface against the Miami Hurricanes on Monday night - 16-of-27 for 186 passing yards - the California transfer made several NFL-caliber throws against an elite defense.

As for supplying Las Vegas with stability behind the center, that could be an understatement based on the Raiders' recent track record at the position. Over the last four seasons, Las Vegas has rolled out nine different quarterbacks: Derek Carr, Jarrett Stidham, Jimmy Garoppolo, Aidan O'Connell, Brian Hoyer, Gardner Minshew, Desmond Ridder, Geno Smith, and Kenny Pickett.

That could arguably be one of the worst collections of starting quarterbacks for any team over that span. Having nine different players start at quarterback in four years speaks to the dysfunctional mess the Raiders have been operating in. In a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix, Las Vegas has been consistently outmatched at quarterback.

Raiders Skill-Position Players Can Be Properly Utilized

While Mendoza's ceiling could be lower than most first-overall picks, his pro archetype resembles Jared Goff, who has been more than serviceable throughout his career. Similarly to Goff, Mendoza will need formidable protection up front, and Las Vegas' offensive line was one of worst units in the league this season.

While the protection left much to be desired, the Raiders do possess a couple of superstar talents at their disposal with tight end Brock Bowers and running back Ashton Jeanty. The former Boise State running back, through no fault of his own, was underwhelming in his rookie campaign, averaging 3.7 yards per carry behind a terrible offensive line. Meanwhile, the second-year tight end recorded 64 receptions for 680 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games.

Mendoza should provide more production and success for both players, as long as he is kept clean in the pocket. For the last several years, the Chiefs, when healthy, have had their way with Las Vegas. Although it may take time, Mendoza could cause issues for the Chiefs' defense for the foreseeable future.