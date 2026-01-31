This AFC Rival Could be Next Year's 2025 Chiefs

This past season was an obvious failure for the Kansas City Chiefs, who failed to make the playoffs after finishing with a 6-11 record. The 2024 season left clues about how the 2025 season would unfold for Kansas City.

A team's fall from grace following a successful, yet outlier season typically begins in the offseason, with several factors taking a toll. As mentioned, signs were revealed in 2024 that the Chiefs could regress this past season, which happened.

Next year's version of the 2025 Chiefs could be the Denver Broncos, who went 14-3 and earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC, falling short in the conference championship game against the New England Patriots. Here are a few reasons the 2026 Broncos could face a similar fate to Kansas City from this past season.

Denver Primed to Take Step Back in Close Wins

Oct 19, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos punter Jeremy Crawshaw (16) and Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz (3) celebrate the win against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

One-score wins are a statistic that generally regresses toward the mean from season to season. In 2024, the Chiefs went 11-0 in those games, which was evident in their +59-point differential, which was the worst for any team in NFL history with fewer than four losses in a season. Kansas City went 1-9 in the similar game scripts, which is all you needed to know about how the season played out.

This season, the Broncos' path to victory was eerily similar, as Denver went 11-2 in one-possession contests during the regular season, ending the season with a +90-point differential. You have questioned someone's football IQ if they told you the Chiefs' record in one-score games would be the reciprocal of their 2024 output in that department.

When assessing the data heading into the offseason and applying that information to predictions for next season, it would not be ridiculous to suggest Denver could face similar issues in 2026.

Unnecessary Noise

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks with quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While this data point does not correlate, internal negative noise from thin air is never beneficial for a team, and in this instance, is quite perplexing, as Denver evidently was one of the best teams in the NFL in 2025.

It all stemmed from Bo Nix suffering a fractured ankle in the divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills. The 25-year-old quarterback sustained the injury in the waning moments of the game, which was obviously season-ending, catapulting Jarrett Stidham as the starting quarterback in the conference championship game.

This is the first instance in which Head Coach Sean Payton faced backlash, as the 62-year-old coach elected to go for it on fourth down from the Patriots' 14-yard line in the second quarter, instead of taking the field goal, which would have presumably given the Broncos a 10-0 lead. As everyone who watched the game knows, Denver would fail on the fourth-down conversion and never score another point the rest of the way.

Jan 17, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) reacts after winning an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Fast forward to Tuesday, and while Payton addressed the media, he revealed that Nix's injury was inevitable, stating that the second-year quarterback had a preexisting condition that made what transpired likely.

"What was found was a condition that was predisposed," Payton said. "It wasn't a matter of if, it was a matter of when. When you look at the play and you're trying to evaluate it - the doctor, the operating surgeon said that this was going to happen sooner than later."

On Wednesday, Nix shared his thoughts on Payton's comments, which did not correlate with the veteran head coach's messaging.

"I don't think he really should be sharing how many surgeries I've had in the past, to be honest with you, he doesn't really know that," Nix said. "But it's going to be to get back to work. Nothing really that concerns me, nothing that scares me moving forward."

Coaching Staff Changes

Jan 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton talks to quarterback Bo Nix (10) in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Additionally, Payton took drastic measures, firing offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi, Wide Receivers Coach Keary Colbert, and Cornerbacks Coach Addison Lynch.

Lombardi, who had spent only one year in Denver before his dismissal, provided an interesting reason for his firing.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during the first half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"I don’t think it’s ever a surprise you could tell [Payton] was in one of those moods where he felt like some changes needed to be made, and I guess he decided one of those was me," Lombardi said. "I’ve been around him long enough to kind of read the tea leaves.”

Not a good week for Payton, and suddenly the vibes surrounding the Broncos heading into the offseason appear toxic, despite reaching the conference championship games as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.