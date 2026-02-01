Why Chiefs’ 2026 Schedule is Not Favorable
In this story:
The Kansas City Chiefs finishing with a 6-11 record this past season has resulted in the team playing a third-place schedule next season. The Denver Broncos finished first in the division with a 14-3 record, while the Los Angeles Chargers followed in second place with an 11-6 record. Then there are the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, who had the worst record in the league at 3-14.
While a third-place schedule usually indicates an easy slate of matchups, that is far from the case for the Chiefs. There are plenty of moving parts, including teams' rosters, which will undergo alterations, and Kansas City could catch some scheduling breaks in terms of the timing of its bye week. Still, on the surface, the Chiefs' 2026 schedule appears daunting.
Which Divisions Does Kansas City Face Next Season?
In 2026, eight of the Chiefs’ games will feature AFC East and NFC West teams, which, in the past, have been favorable matchups for Kansas City. However, there are multiple teams in each division that have established themselves as above-average to elite teams in the NFL.
Yes, the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins could be penciled-in wins, as all three teams despise their current starting quarterback situation. However, the five other teams in those divisions - Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers - all reached the playoffs this season, and there is a legitimate case for all of them to improve in 2026.
Seattle and New England face off in Super Bowl LX next weekend. Los Angeles reached the conference championship game, Buffalo has a top-two quarterback in the league in Josh Allen, and although San Francisco's roster is aging out and could be without George Kittle next season, it has proven to be a formidable team more often than not.
Kansas City arguably received the short end of the stick when it comes to the inter-divisional and inter-conference slate for next season.
Road Games
Coaches and players will not openly say this, as there is too much respect given, but typically, teams prefer to play good teams at home and bad teams on the road. That preference will not be available for the Chiefs, who face several marquee opponents on the road.
Kansas City's road schedule consists of the AFC West, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills, the Dolphins, the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams, and the Seahawks. Not including the usual divisional opponents, three of these teams - Cincinnati, Miami, and Atlanta - missed the playoffs, but the Bengals and Falcons could easily reach the playoffs next season.
The other teams have already been discussed, but regardless, that is a tough break for the Chiefs, as most of these teams either have a head coach, quarterback, or both that you believe in. Kansas City will have its work cut out for it when it travels away from Arrowhead Stadium.
For more insight and breaking news on the Kansas City Chiefs, go register for our FREE newsletter -- an email with all the latest news each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.