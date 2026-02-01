Why Chiefs’ 2026 Schedule is Not Favorable

The Kansas City Chiefs finishing with a 6-11 record this past season has resulted in the team playing a third-place schedule next season. The Denver Broncos finished first in the division with a 14-3 record, while the Los Angeles Chargers followed in second place with an 11-6 record. Then there are the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, who had the worst record in the league at 3-14.

While a third-place schedule usually indicates an easy slate of matchups, that is far from the case for the Chiefs. There are plenty of moving parts, including teams' rosters, which will undergo alterations, and Kansas City could catch some scheduling breaks in terms of the timing of its bye week. Still, on the surface, the Chiefs' 2026 schedule appears daunting .

Which Divisions Does Kansas City Face Next Season?

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during first half action against the Kansas City Chief at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In 2026, eight of the Chiefs’ games will feature AFC East and NFC West teams, which, in the past, have been favorable matchups for Kansas City. However, there are multiple teams in each division that have established themselves as above-average to elite teams in the NFL.

Yes, the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, and Miami Dolphins could be penciled-in wins, as all three teams despise their current starting quarterback situation. However, the five other teams in those divisions - Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers - all reached the playoffs this season, and there is a legitimate case for all of them to improve in 2026.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates with quarterback Sam Darnold (14) after scoring a touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Seattle and New England face off in Super Bowl LX next weekend. Los Angeles reached the conference championship game, Buffalo has a top-two quarterback in the league in Josh Allen, and although San Francisco's roster is aging out and could be without George Kittle next season, it has proven to be a formidable team more often than not.

Kansas City arguably received the short end of the stick when it comes to the inter-divisional and inter-conference slate for next season.

Road Games

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) rolls out to pass against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Coaches and players will not openly say this, as there is too much respect given, but typically, teams prefer to play good teams at home and bad teams on the road. That preference will not be available for the Chiefs, who face several marquee opponents on the road.

Kansas City's road schedule consists of the AFC West , the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bills, the Dolphins, the Atlanta Falcons, the Rams, and the Seahawks. Not including the usual divisional opponents, three of these teams - Cincinnati, Miami, and Atlanta - missed the playoffs, but the Bengals and Falcons could easily reach the playoffs next season.

The other teams have already been discussed, but regardless, that is a tough break for the Chiefs, as most of these teams either have a head coach, quarterback, or both that you believe in. Kansas City will have its work cut out for it when it travels away from Arrowhead Stadium.