Why the Chiefs Aren’t Subscribing to Fatigue Factor
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Nick Bolton, Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith have each played 17 postseason games in four years, the equivalent of a full regular-season schedule.
So, the Chiefs must be experiencing some sort of fatigue. And, they’re finally paying the price of opponents breaking down film over their annual three-plus additional games, right?
“I’m really tired of these press conferences,” Andy Reid said Wednesday, drawing laughter. “No, I don’t think so. There’s enough change-over in today’s world that it keeps it fresh. I think we’re OK there.”
Levity is an important tool Reid can use. No doubt, he’s done it many times to help prior teams, such as the 2006 Eagles and 2015 Chiefs, rebound from dismal starts and finish in the playoffs.
Deep playbook is advantage, coach says
Reid said the benefit to having such a deep offensive playbook is the ability to change gameplans and looks from week to week. Whether they’ve done enough to disguise their looks is something for debate. But as far as physical fatigue?
“No,” Humphrey told OnSI Tuesday. “I'm feeling good. We get a ton of time off after the season. So, for us, it’s just about going out there and giving your all throughout the season. You got plenty of rest time once you're done. So, yeah. No, I'm feeling good, feeling refreshed and ready to roll.”
That’s good because the Chiefs (5-5) need to get on a roll, and soon, starting with the impressive Colts (8-2) on Sunday (12 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). One of the league’s healthiest teams, Kansas City could see the return of starting running back Isiah Pacheco, who’s missed the last two games with a knee injury.
Fatigued or not, time is their enemy. Only seven games remain and the league’s longest active string of playoff berths – the Chiefs’ streak of 10 – is in serious jeopardy. Every game is a playoff battle, now.
The 17 playoff games in context
Those 17 playoff games since 2021 are truly remarkable, something that has spawned AFC teams to build their rosters with an eye toward defeating the Chiefs.
For context, while the Chiefs have played 17 postseason games since 2021, consider that seven of the top 10 players selected in the same draft – Trevor Lawrence (2), Zach Wilson (0), Trey Lance (0), Kyle Pitts (0), Jaylen Waddle (2), Jaycee Horn (0) and Pat Surtain (1) – have played a combined five playoff games over that span.
