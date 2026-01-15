Why Chiefs Are Desperate for Defensive Line Retooling in Offseason

Chris Jones is one of the fiercest and most dominating forces in the NFL, showcasing the ability to wreak havoc on opposing offenses weekly. He has been doing this for nearly a decade, and while he is getting older, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar defensive lineman is one of the cornerstones of the franchise that has ruled over the NFL for much of his career.

That rule of the NFL landscape came to an end this season as the Chiefs finished 6-11, unable to close out in close games, and displaying a roster in desperate need of retooling in most areas. That includes the interior defensive line, a unit that is paramount for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. Jones is safe for the long-term, as long as he can continue playing at a high level, but it is time to find either an heir apparent or a more effective talent in the trenches.

Change is needed in the interior defensive trenches

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) scrambles, defended by Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Jerry Tillery (99) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Outside of good ole 'Bones' Jones, there is much to be desired in the interior defensive line. Jerry Tillery has shown himself to be a penetrator when the light bulb turns on, but the consistency is lacking. The same could be said for Derrick Nnadi, Zaach Pickens, Mike Pennel, and Charles Omenihu.

One name that has not been mentioned is Omarr Norman-Lott, who tore his ACL in October and may not see the field until then this upcoming season. However, he showcased great pass-rush prowess and much-improved run-game penetration from his time at Tennessee. This is a player the Chiefs must keep around and continue developing, but the depth and over talent in the room must improve as well.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott (55) tackles New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) in the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

What is impressive about the Chiefs' interior defensive line is that they were still key in a stout, above-average defense that was ninth in rushing yards per game allowed and a rush EPA that was 12th fewest allowed in the league. Still, there must be a reset of some kind, and it must force Spagnuolo as a defensive coordinator to evolve, as I have discussed recently.

Look for the Chiefs work on finding players that provide ample value in key areas, such as run game penetration, one or two-gap ability, pocket pushers, and explosive pass rushers who can win the point of attack against opposing pass sets from interior blockers. The NFL Draft and free agency should provide ample opportunities for general manager Brett Veach to explore new options across the board.

