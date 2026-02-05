Chiefs Beat Out Broncos to Sign Defensive Back

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The day after the regular season last month, he left the Chiefs to help the Broncos in the playoffs. Now, he’s back in Kansas City.

The Chiefs on Monday convinced Tanner McCalister to return to Kansas City, signing the defensive back to a reserve/future contract.

Dec 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15) tackles Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (8) after a catch during the first quarter of the Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.Syndication The Columbus Dispatch | Kyle Robertson/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Generous to their AFC rivals, the Chiefs also released quarterback Shane Buechele immediately after the season, a move that allowed him to rejoin the Bills in their Super Bowl quest. Two weeks later, with both players on their team’s respective practice squads, the Broncos outlasted the Bills in overtime, 33-30, on Jan. 17.

A 5-11, 191-pound safety out of Ohio State, McCalister initially joined the Chiefs on a practice-squad deal Dec. 16, in time for the final three games of the regular season. Following the Jan. 4 season-finale, he rejoined the Broncos’ practice squad.

A couple fly their Bills flag during second half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL experience

While he didn’t play during the 2025 regular season, McCalister does have six games of NFL experience since the Cleveland Browns signed him as a college free agent following the 2023 draft. He played three games for the Browns as a rookie in 2023 and three games with the Broncos in 2024.

But rather than re-sign with Denver, McCalister opted to come back to Kansas City on Monday. It’s an important move for the Chiefs, who have four veteran safeties expected to become unrestricted free agents next month: Starter Bryan Cook, along with Edwards, Nazeeh Johnson and Deon Bush.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) hauls in a reception against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) and defensive back Chamarri Conner (27) during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chamarri Conner, however, is expected to return for his fourth NFL season. He started all 17 games in the defensive secondary in 2025.

McCalister, who turned 26 last month, initially took the place of veteran safety Mike Edwards on the Chiefs’ practice squad in December, after Edwards moved to the 53-man roster. McCalister spent 2025 training camp with the Jets.

Sep 3, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Tanner McCalister (15) lines up during the NCAA football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-Imagn Images | Adam Cairns-Imagn Images

Five years of starting experience in college

An Ohio State starter, McCalister had three interceptions for the Buckeyes in 2022, when they finished No. 4 in the final rankings with an 11-2 mark after a loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff. He also had 4½ sacks during his college career, something that excites Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who likes to bring pressure from all positions.

Before arriving at Ohio State, McCalister played four years at Oklahoma State. He received an additional year of eligibility from the NCAA after enduring the 2020 season hampered by the COVID pandemic.

Like McCalister, Buechele became a free agent when his practice-squad contract expired after his team’s playoff loss. The Chiefs, who signed quarterback Jake Haener on Monday, could certainly bring back Buechele, too.

