Where Every Former Top Chiefs Star Has Ended Up in Free Agency

This offseason was expected to be difficult for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they had a slew of impending free agents and were $54.9 million over the cap; it was impossible for the front office to retain most of the talent predominantly assembled from the 2022 draft class.

Considering all of the circumstances, the Chiefs have had a solid offseason , but they still lost several players in free agency. With that being said, here are grades for the teams around the league that were able to land Kansas City's free agents since the legal tampering period , which opened on Monday.

Rams: Jaylen Watson

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates with cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Instead of trying to build a carbon copy of the Chiefs' secondary, Los Angeles simply traded for Trent McDuffie and signed Jaylen Watson to a three-year, $51 deal, which includes $34 million guaranteed.

Keeping the two players together is an underrated part of this equation, but more importantly, Watson's arrival allows McDuffie to line up more often as a slot corner, which is where the two-time All-Pro excels.

The Rams' clear weakness last season was their secondary, and they addressed that issue well before the draft with two stalwart cornerbacks.

Grade: A

Bengals: Bryan Cook

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) and defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Cincinnati's sole mission this offseason is to add some competency to an abysmal defense that allowed 28.9 points per game in 2025, ranking 30th in the league. The Bengals signed Cook to a three-year, $40.25 million contract.

While Cook is not a superstar safety by any means, he should provide stability to a secondary that was dreadful last season.

Grade: B

Commanders: Leo Chenal

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) makes a catch over Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This is an underrated acquisition by Washington, which was egregiously old on defense last season, and this addition provides some juice on that side of the ball. The Commanders agreed to a three-year, $24.75 million contract.

Chenal totaled 58 tackles, two sacks, and one interception last season, and while this is a significant loss for the Chiefs, it is a major find by the Commanders.

Grade: B+

Lions: Isiah Pacheco

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Pacheco's light burned bright in Kansas City, but it was brief, as the production only lasted one season. Following the trade of David Montgomery, Detroit needed to add an RB2 behind Jahmyr Gibbs.

Pacheco won't steal headlines, but he is a solid acquisition that should be utilized sparingly when Gibbs needs a quick breather. The 2022 seventh-round pick is a depth piece for an offense filled with elite talent.

A