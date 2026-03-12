Where Every Former Top Chiefs Star Has Ended Up in Free Agency
This offseason was expected to be difficult for the Kansas City Chiefs, as they had a slew of impending free agents and were $54.9 million over the cap; it was impossible for the front office to retain most of the talent predominantly assembled from the 2022 draft class.
Considering all of the circumstances, the Chiefs have had a solid offseason, but they still lost several players in free agency. With that being said, here are grades for the teams around the league that were able to land Kansas City's free agents since the legal tampering period, which opened on Monday.
Rams: Jaylen Watson
Instead of trying to build a carbon copy of the Chiefs' secondary, Los Angeles simply traded for Trent McDuffie and signed Jaylen Watson to a three-year, $51 deal, which includes $34 million guaranteed.
Keeping the two players together is an underrated part of this equation, but more importantly, Watson's arrival allows McDuffie to line up more often as a slot corner, which is where the two-time All-Pro excels.
The Rams' clear weakness last season was their secondary, and they addressed that issue well before the draft with two stalwart cornerbacks.
Grade: A
Bengals: Bryan Cook
Cincinnati's sole mission this offseason is to add some competency to an abysmal defense that allowed 28.9 points per game in 2025, ranking 30th in the league. The Bengals signed Cook to a three-year, $40.25 million contract.
While Cook is not a superstar safety by any means, he should provide stability to a secondary that was dreadful last season.
Grade: B
Commanders: Leo Chenal
This is an underrated acquisition by Washington, which was egregiously old on defense last season, and this addition provides some juice on that side of the ball. The Commanders agreed to a three-year, $24.75 million contract.
Chenal totaled 58 tackles, two sacks, and one interception last season, and while this is a significant loss for the Chiefs, it is a major find by the Commanders.
Grade: B+
Lions: Isiah Pacheco
Pacheco's light burned bright in Kansas City, but it was brief, as the production only lasted one season. Following the trade of David Montgomery, Detroit needed to add an RB2 behind Jahmyr Gibbs.
Pacheco won't steal headlines, but he is a solid acquisition that should be utilized sparingly when Gibbs needs a quick breather. The 2022 seventh-round pick is a depth piece for an offense filled with elite talent.
A
Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. He is our UNC Tar Heels Beat Reporter. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.