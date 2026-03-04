The Kansas City Chiefs' front office will be bombarded with several difficult decisions this offseason, including which free agents to retain and allow to leave in the coming days.

On Tuesday, ESPN's NFL Writer Matt Bowen released his top 100 free agents in this year's class, and five Chiefs players were named. Here are where each of those players ranked.

13. CB - Jaylen Watson

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) returns an interception against Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson (87) at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Watson isn't a high-end playmaker, but he has the length to challenge in press and the route awareness to play top-down on the ball in zone schemes," Bowen said. "He has three career interceptions and 23 pass breakups."

The 27-year-old cornerback is expected to command a lucrative contract this offseason, and Kansas City simply cannot afford to keep the 2022 seventh-round pick. Additionally, general manager Brett Veach has a knack for drafting late-round defensive backs.

22. S- Bryan Cook

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles against Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) and defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"A rangy safety with top-down speed, Cook fits in both split-field and single-high schemes," Bowen said. "The 2022 second-round pick is the highest-ranked player at his position on this list. He had six pass breakups in 2025, playing 82.6% of Kansas City's defensive snaps."

Cook is in line for a significant payday, as the 26-year-old safety is expected to see $15 million annually on his next contract.

41. LB - Leo Chenal

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) runs with the ball against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

"Chenal brings some versatility to any game plan as a defender who can play off-the-ball, insert into the front or even line up as a stand-up defensive tackle," Bowen said. "Chenal is good at tracking the ball in the run game from the second level. In four seasons, he has recorded 193 total tackles, seven sacks and 28 pressures."

Losing Chenal would be a tough blow to the Chiefs' defense, but if the team decides to release Dru Tranquil, it could open the door to re-signing the 25-year-old linebacker.

59. TE - Travis Kelce

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs the ball as Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) defends during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

"Kelce caught 76 passes last season, his lowest total since 2015, and his play speed has noticeably declined," Bowen said. "However, he can still use his elite coverage awareness to find open grass or uncover as an outlet for the quarterback. If Kelce continues to play, a return to Kansas City seems likely."

Kansas City is still awaiting the 36-year-old's decision on whether or not he will return in 2026. If Kelce announces his intent to play another season and is willing to play under the veteran minimum, Kansas City will undoubtedly re-sign the future Hall-of-Fame tight end.

88. WR - Marquise Brown

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) runs against New York Giants cornerback Andru Phillips (22) in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"In 16 games this past season, Brown caught 49 passes for 587 yards and five touchdowns," Bowen said. "He still has the third-level speed to attack split-field safeties, plus he can separate from coverage on crossers and unders. Brown missed the majority of the 2024 season because of sternoclavicular injury."

Brown was a disappointing acquisition for the Chiefs, as the 28-year-old receiver compiled 58 receptions for 678 yards and five touchdowns across 18 appearances. Kansas City should let Brown walk in free agency.