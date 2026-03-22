Best-Case Scenario for Chiefs in First Round

The 2026 NFL Draft is unlike anyone we have seen in recent memory, especially considering the fact that the Kansas City Chiefs have the top-10 pick. That is unfathomable to acknowledge, as the Chiefs, prior to this past season, had played in the conference championship game every year since the 30-year-old quarterback took over as the starter in 2018.

Kansas City's status as a playoff team was teetering in the balance, but Mahomes suffered a torn ACL late in the season, officially sealing its fate. The overall struggles and the unfortunate injury culminated in the Chiefs possessing the No. 9 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Last week, PFF's Gordon McGuinness released his post-free agency mock draft. Take note that this mock was compiled before the Denver Broncos sent multiple picks, including their 2026 first-round selection (30th overall), to the Miami Dolphins for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

No. 9: EDGE - David Bailey

Texas Tech's David Bailey (31) celebrates a sack with teammates Romello Height (9) and John Curry a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It’s unheard of for the Chiefs to be drafting this early in the Mahomes era, so letting the board fall to them and adding a top prospect is the right way to go," McGuinness stated. "Bailey earned a 93.8 PFF pass-rush grade, the best figure in college football, and won 21.6% of his pass-rush reps, a top-15 mark, in 2025."

The Texas Tech edge rusher is arguably the best player at this position in this year's draft . He was certainly the most disruptive pass rusher last season, recording 14.5 sacks (tied for 1st in FBS), 71 pressures (2nd), and 20.2 percent pressure rate (1st). That type of production and effectiveness would be a welcome sight in Kansas City. The problem is that Bailey falling all the way to the ninth pick is a low probability.

No. 29: DT - Peter Woods

Clemson defensive lineman Peter Woods (11) during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, September 6, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Chiefs could boost their defensive line again with their second first-round pick, pairing David Bailey with Woods," McGuinness explained. "While the Clemson star's play dropped off somewhat in 2025, he notched an 80.0-plus PFF overall grade in 2023 and 2024."

Woods' lack of production last season is the main reason he has slipped to the end of the first round, and leaked into the second round of multiple draft analysts' projections. However, that would be a blessing for the Chiefs, who could have an opportunity to take the 6-foot-2, 298-pound defensive tackle off the board at an incredible value. Chris Jones has been a cornerstone of Kansas City's dynasty, but he will be 32 years old before next season, and he lost a slight step in 2025.