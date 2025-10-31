Will Chiefs-Bills Week 9 Be Another Instant Classic?
The Kansas City Chiefs have been flying high since getting Xavier Worthy back in Week 5. Since he returned from his dislocated shoulder that he suffered in the season opener, he's helped lead a resurgence for KC. The team is 4-1 with him in the lineup and averaging nearly 31 points per game.
They also got Rashee Rice back from suspension two weeks ago and have been undefeated with their offense at full strength. However, they haven't gotten the chance to put their full potential on display against a quality opponent yet. That'll change in Week 9, when they take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
Anytime the Chiefs and Bills meet, the league can expect fireworks. Mahomes might lead the overall series against Josh Allen 5-4, but Buffalo has gotten the best of KC in the regular season, 4-1, with the two quarterbacks going head-to-head. Will the NFL see another barnburner between these two elite gunslingers?
Can the Chiefs offense assert its dominance over the Bills?
1. Patrick Mahomes over/under 274.5 passing yards
Patrick Mahomes has established himself as one of the top MVP candidates in the NFL this season. He did his best to keep the Kansas City Chiefs afloat during Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice's absences, but he's really shown that he's still the cream of the quarterback crop with his weapons replenished.
Mahomes has surpassed this line from FanDuel in just three out of eight games this year. However, he's done it in three of his last four and met it in both games with Rice back downfield. The Buffalo Bills have allowed the second-fewest passing yards in the league this season. Can Mahomes and the Chiefs buck that trend?
2. Patrick Mahomes over/under 28.5 rushing yards
Even people who don't follow the NFL know that Mahomes has one of the top arms in the league. However, he's also been responsible for a huge chunk of the Chiefs' rushing attack this season. He's the second-leading ball-carrier on the team with 280 yards on the ground.
That accounts for over 27 percent of the Chiefs' 1,012 total rushing yards. Isiah Pacheco, KC's leading runner, is listed as week-to-week after spraining his MCL. If he's out against the Bills, Mahomes might have to put the ground game on his back once again.
3. Rashee Rice over/under 72.5 receiving yards
The Chiefs' offense is so deep that it's hard to predict who could have a breakout in any given game. However, Rashee Rice has risen above the crop and quickly claimed his spot as KC's top dog since his return. In his first two weeks back, he's grabbed 16 total catches for 135 yards and three touchdowns.
His usage was limited in his first game back against the Las Vegas Raiders, but the training wheels were off versus the Washington Commanders. After a slow start, Rice took over in the second half, finishing with nine catches, 105 yards from scrimmage, and a score. Can he continue to roll versus Buffalo?
