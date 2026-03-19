Breaking Down Mel Kiper's Latest Chiefs First Round Projection

After many changes made throughout the league the past couple weeks, mock drafts have been all over the place. Kansas City seems to be the focal point of all these potential draft spots.

It looks like the Chiefs will have major focuses on many different positions. As of right now, the organization is mainly looking for an edge rusher, wide receiver, and some secondary help. The Chiefs lost a lot of players on the defensive side of the ball to either free agency or trades.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Although key players may have left the team, signing Kenneth Walker on the first day of free agency was impactful for a team that struggled in the run game.

NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper released his new mock draft for round one of the 2026 NFL Draft.

RD 1 Pick 9 – Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr.

With the signing of Walker, Kansas City’s mock drafts changed quite a bit. Their top-10 pick is now projected to be a defensive end.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bain has as much hype as the players that could be drafted in the top five. Going into the combine, Bain was competing with Texas Tech DE David Bailey. After Bain decided to opt out of the workouts, his projected spot in the draft moved down.

Despite the short arms, he has enough finesse to get to the quarterback. He was a force for a Miami team that made it to the big game, and he record 9.5 sacks with 18.5 tackles for loss.

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

He also has an intense power in his edge rushing. The ability to explode off the line allows for him to become a top player on the defensive line alongside Chris Jones.

RD 1 Pick 29 – South Carolina CB Brandon Cisse

The Chiefs need someone who can be a starter in their secondary on day one. After losing McDuffie, Cook, and Williams, the team does not have much upon their depth chart.

Aug 31, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies wide receiver Donavon Greene (3) tries to make a one handed catch behind South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Brandon Cisse (15) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Explosiveness is once again key in scouting for defensive players, and Cisse showed that at the combine with his 41-inch vertical. He also has outstanding speed that can allow for him to matchup with any opposing receiver.

With his height also being a bonus, Cisse can move all over the field in whatever matchup the coaches want him in. After a season where the Chiefs were a top defense in defending the run, he can keep improving on that as well.

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive back Brandon Cisse (DB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

Cisse could be a guy for Kansas City that immediately makes an impact. Using a late first-round pick, or even moving up, would be well worth it.