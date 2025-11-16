Why Chiefs-Broncos is a Top Week 11 Game
The Kansas City Chiefs' AFC West division battle with the Denver Broncos today has too much riding on it for any fan of the NFL not to take a peek from time to time. The game has a ton riding on it for the Chiefs, and a ton riding on it for the Broncos, both for different reasons.
The Chiefs need this victory to stay close enough in the standings to believe they have a real chance at winning the AFC West for the tenth year in a row. The Broncos need this win to prove that they can beat the Chiefs, as well as to prove that their record isn't just compiled of beating losing franchises in 2025.
With a ton of watchable games on tap for Week 11, this AFC West showdown has the chance to draw the most attention out of any game that isn't the Sunday Night Football game between the Detroit Lions and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Even analyst Rich Eisen has this game seated as the third most watchable game of the Week.
Eisen's Thoughts
- "Chiefs coming off of a buy, coming off of a loss before the buy. They're not happy. They are one of those teams that sits on a loss and stews. Now they had an extra week to do it. Andy Reid is outstanding, as we know, coming off a bye. The Denver Broncos would love to serve notice that not anymore. There's a changing of the guard, and it is occurring in front of all the fans here in Denver," Eisen said.
Any member of Chiefs Kingdom or Broncos Country will likely have their eyes glued to their television set, as this could be the most competitive game of the season for both franchises. Keep in mind, these two play one more time before the regular season is over, making this game the table setter for the future.
The Broncos have escaped with several one-score victories this season, and the Chiefs have a full, healthy portion left of the regular season with their offensive weapons at full disposal. The Chiefs have to score first to get momentum on their side, especially with the defense Denver possesses.
With what's on the line and the fact that these two franchises are both likely to make the playoffs, it's a game that could see the highest ratings of the day for the NFL.
