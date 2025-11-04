Arrowhead Report

Rookie Stood Out as Bright Spot in Chiefs Loss

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is able to get then ball over the end zone line for a touchdown despite Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal trying to push I’m back during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. It took the officials a long minute to call it a touchdown.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is able to get then ball over the end zone line for a touchdown despite Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal trying to push I’m back during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. It took the officials a long minute to call it a touchdown. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Ashton Gillotte, as Andy Reid likes to say, had worked his tail off since joining the Chiefs in April’s draft. All that hard work paid off in Sunday’s 28-21 loss at Buffalo.

Gillotte made three important plays to keep the Chiefs in the game on Sunday, against reigning MVP Josh Allen. As a result, he earned recognition on the Pro Football Focus Rookie Team of the Week.

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) is sacked by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Ashton Gillotte (97) in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

“It was a disappointing outcome for the Chiefs,” wrote analyst Jim Wyman, “as they lost to the Bills to fall to 5-4. However, rookie pass rusher Ashton Gillotte helped keep Kansas City in the game, recording his first NFL sack on a career-high three pressures and 76.2 PFF pass-rush grade.”

First career sack

Gillotte can tell his grandkids that his first NFL sack victim was the league’s reigning MVP, Josh Allen. And George Karlaftis owes the rookie a steak dinner at 1587 Prime.

Nov 17, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws the ball against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

At an important juncture in a tie game early in the second quarter, Buffalo faced third-and-3 from its own 37-yard line. A 6-3, 270-pound defensive end, Gillotte lined up as a zero-technique nose tackle.

He drove back Connor McGovern – a Pro Bowl center last season for the Bills – 7 yards into Allen’s lap. Then, with Allen’s initial reads covered, Gillotte used impressive leverage and vision to sling the 318-pound center out of the way so he could wrap up Allen.

Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis and defensive end Ashton Gillotte take down Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen during first half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Karlaftis got there at the same time to split the sack. Steve Spagnuolo and the Chiefs had the so play well defensed that linebacker Nick Bolton – who appeared to have the spy role on that snap – would’ve sacked Allen had Gillotte and Karlaftis not gotten there first.

The play forced a three-and-out for the Bills.

Vision and leverage

Later in the second quarter, Gillotte again used vision and leverage well, this time against right tackle Spencer Brown. The rookie made an important stop on a James Cook run, holding him to 3 yards.

Gillotte had 23 defensive snaps, his most in four weeks.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws a pass during first half action against the Kansas City Chief at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, in the third quarter, Gillotte’s relentless pursuit of Allen gave the rookie a hurry. On second-and-10, after Charles Omenihu and George Karlaftis flushed the quarterback from the pocket, Gillotte ensured Allen couldn’t complete a pass down the right sideline, pursing Allen and getting a hand in his passing lane.

On that play, Gillotte against guard David Edwards did just what Chris Jones said the Chiefs need to do in the second half, win one-on-one matchups at the line of scrimmage.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen keeps the ball and gets a first down during second half action against the Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Nov. 2, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“If we plan on winning,” Jones said after the game, “especially the front four D-line, we got to affect the quarterback. We got to. It makes it easier for the defense, and it makes it easier for the back end.

“And we got to take advantage of one-on-ones. When we get a single block, you got to win. You got to win. I think that's huge going forward. We got to emphasize winning our one-on-one. So, if we get a one-on-one, we got to win it.”

