The Territory the Chiefs Find Themselves In
Heading into week 9, the Kansas City Chiefs are a little banged up. Isiah Pacheco won't be available for their annual matchup against the Buffalo Bills, and they're still dealing with numerous injuries along their offensive line.
Hollywood Brown didn't participate in practice, so his status for the game is questionable as well. Despite the losses they've suffered this year, the Chiefs are in a prime position to head into their bye week as the undisputed best team in the NFL.
PFF Week 9 Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he updated his weekly power rankings to reflect what went down in week 8. The Chiefs are on top of his rankings, which shows how far they've come from their 0 - 2 start.
"The Chiefs’ offense has held the throttle down in recent weeks and is now second in EPA per play after running over the Commanders 28-7 in Week 8. With Rashee Rice back in the lineup, the Chiefs’ offense arguably looks as good as it has in years. At 5-3 on the season, they’re rounding into form at the right time. The goal has never remained so clear", said Valentine.
The Chiefs find themselves in this position despite not even being in first place in the AFC West, and they still have room to improve. Patrick Mahomes has legitimate MVP buzz due to how he's working in their offense, and he has a solid chance at securing his third MVP award if he continues to play at the level he has been.
A big part of that has been Rashee Rice's inclusion back into the lineup, but it's also because of how much better they have played overall. They're getting solid reps from their rookies, such as Ashton Gillette and Nohl Williams, and their veterans have stepped up whenever they needed them to.
Looking Ahead
Standing in the way of the Chiefs' rightful place atop the AFC throne is their known rival, the Bills. The Bills, early on, looked like the team to beat in the AFC, but have since cooled off and are desperately looking for a get-right win. The Chiefs will be in their home territory, and a win on the road would officially welcome them back to being powerhouses in the AFC.
