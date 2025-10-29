How Chiefs’ Rookies Are Helping Them Win Now
The Kansas City Chiefs had another statement win against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, as they dominated in the second half to improve their record to 5 - 3. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense recovered from a sloppy start, which included two turnovers on their first two drives.
The second half was the most complete the Chiefs have looked all season, and that performance gives them the momentum they needed for next week, where they have to face the Buffalo Bills on the road.
Rookie Impact
Lauren Gray is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and she wrote an article breaking down the top 15 rookies with the highest PFF grades through eight weeks of the NFL. Chiefs' rookie cornerback Nohl Williams is sixth on the list, after his stellar play all season long.
"The third-round pick from Cal is Kansas City’s highest-graded cornerback (79.8), due to his 86.4 PFF coverage grade, which ranks first among qualifying cornerbacks with at least 100 defensive snaps. He went on a tear early in the season, with three consecutive games of 90.0-plus PFF grades in coverage. During that run, he allowed two catches on eight targets for 10 yards while forcing three incompletions. He recorded two coverage stops and held quarterbacks to a 39.6 NFL passer rating (eighth best)", said Gray.
The most impressive thing about how Williams has performed this season is that the Chiefs haven't been giving him easy tasks in his rookie season. He's moved all across the field and has had to go against the team's second-best, if not their best, pass catcher they can throw at him.
Their third-round rookie hasn't allowed a first down on any play he's been targeted in, and has shown he can stick to receivers like glue and make another part of the field hard to throw against this Chiefs defense.
The Chiefs have been working him in more as the weeks go on, though his snap count did take a step back against the Commanders. Regardless, Williams is just one example of how the Chiefs are using their rookies to succeed now.
Brashard Smith, Ashton Gillotte, and Josh Simmons are all rookies who are making their impact on the team now. They're giving the Chiefs good reps, while also gaining experience they can draw on for their future. The Chiefs are still Super Bowl contenders even with their rookies playing significant snaps, and this will only help them in the long run.
