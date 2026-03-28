Chiefs Can Draft Bain of Existence Next Month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Drew Brees slid out of the first round in 2001. A hair under 6-0, someone said he had underwhelming arm strength.

He wound up with the second-most passing yards and touchdown passes in NFL history, trailing only Tom Brady.

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet after the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Sharpe was a tweener

Someone said Shannon Sharpe was too small for a tight end but too big and slow to become an elite wide receiver. Denver took him 192nd overall, in the seventh round of the 1990 draft, and after he retired 14 seasons later, he sat atop the NFL’s all-time lists in receptions, yards and touchdowns by a tight end.

In the spirit of those two Hall of Famers, draft expert Jordan Reid believes Rueben Bain’s short arms aren’t a reason to pass on the edge rusher.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) defends against Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“This was such a clean evaluation to me,” Reid said on Friday’s edition of the Pat McAfee Show. “We've seen this dude dominate down the back stretch. He was phenomenal in the College Football Playoff.

“And I get it; he has short arms. But the way that he was able to go out and dominate the way that he did during the back stretch of the season, personally, I think he's the best edge rusher in the draft.”

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end David Bailey (31) pressures Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Noah Walters (12) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Better than Reese and Bailey

Reid said Bain is better than Ohio State’s Arvell Reese and Texas Tech’s David Bailey, the two edge rushers expected to go ahead of Bain on April 23.

“I think that much of Rueben Bain," Reid added. "And you know, if I'm the Jets at 2, I think it's a serious consideration that you do take him. Now, I don't think they're going to do that, but if I was in a draft room, it would be one player I would stand on the table for. I feel that good about Rueben Bane despite the short arms.”

University of Miami's Rueben Bain Jr. talks at Media Day during the College Football Playoff on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bain did only positional drills at Miami’s pro day on Monday. Arvell Reese went through the same drills at Ohio State’s pro day on Wednesday. College football insider Ryan Fowler joined representatives from all 32 teams at both events and captured a remarkable photo comparison between the two.

Rueben Bain. Arvell Reese.



Same drill. pic.twitter.com/5ZOx1ZdWXG — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) March 25, 2026

Performing the same drill, the highly touted rushers showed completely different efforts. Bain was barely off the FieldTurf, displaying impressive leverage and balance. Reese was much higher, with not as much athleticism.

Like Brees and Sharpe – or take your pick among John Randle, Cooper Kupp, Randy Moss, Frank Gore or Warren Sapp – players can overcome pre-draft concerns. Clearly, Bain is much, much more than the length of his arms.

Bain’s “T-Rex arms” have removed him from some draft boards, but the Chiefs would be wise to continue the discussion.