Chiefs Can Draft Bain of Existence Next Month
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Drew Brees slid out of the first round in 2001. A hair under 6-0, someone said he had underwhelming arm strength.
He wound up with the second-most passing yards and touchdown passes in NFL history, trailing only Tom Brady.
Sharpe was a tweener
Someone said Shannon Sharpe was too small for a tight end but too big and slow to become an elite wide receiver. Denver took him 192nd overall, in the seventh round of the 1990 draft, and after he retired 14 seasons later, he sat atop the NFL’s all-time lists in receptions, yards and touchdowns by a tight end.
In the spirit of those two Hall of Famers, draft expert Jordan Reid believes Rueben Bain’s short arms aren’t a reason to pass on the edge rusher.
“This was such a clean evaluation to me,” Reid said on Friday’s edition of the Pat McAfee Show. “We've seen this dude dominate down the back stretch. He was phenomenal in the College Football Playoff.
“And I get it; he has short arms. But the way that he was able to go out and dominate the way that he did during the back stretch of the season, personally, I think he's the best edge rusher in the draft.”
Better than Reese and Bailey
Reid said Bain is better than Ohio State’s Arvell Reese and Texas Tech’s David Bailey, the two edge rushers expected to go ahead of Bain on April 23.
“I think that much of Rueben Bain," Reid added. "And you know, if I'm the Jets at 2, I think it's a serious consideration that you do take him. Now, I don't think they're going to do that, but if I was in a draft room, it would be one player I would stand on the table for. I feel that good about Rueben Bane despite the short arms.”
Bain did only positional drills at Miami’s pro day on Monday. Arvell Reese went through the same drills at Ohio State’s pro day on Wednesday. College football insider Ryan Fowler joined representatives from all 32 teams at both events and captured a remarkable photo comparison between the two.
Performing the same drill, the highly touted rushers showed completely different efforts. Bain was barely off the FieldTurf, displaying impressive leverage and balance. Reese was much higher, with not as much athleticism.
Like Brees and Sharpe – or take your pick among John Randle, Cooper Kupp, Randy Moss, Frank Gore or Warren Sapp – players can overcome pre-draft concerns. Clearly, Bain is much, much more than the length of his arms.
Bain’s “T-Rex arms” have removed him from some draft boards, but the Chiefs would be wise to continue the discussion.
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert