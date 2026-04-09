Chiefs Can Earn the Ultimate Insurance With No. 9 Pick

The Chiefs have plenty of options on who they might take throughout the 2026 NFL Draft. There are multiple positions that need focusing on, but there are talks about Kansas City selecting each one with their top-10 pick.

With so much confusion on who the organization may pick on draft night, plenty of NFL analysts are chiming in on who they think the Chiefs should and will pick. Move The Stick’s Daniel Jeremiah has Kansas City selecting an offensive lineman with the ninth pick.

Oct 18, 2025; Provo, Utah, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Spencer Fano (55) waits for the play against the BYU Cougars during the first half at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano could be wearing Chiefs colors when it comes time for week one of the regular season. With Jawaan Taylor signing with the Falcons on Wednesday for one year and five million dollars, the Chiefs will be looking for some offensive line pieces for depth.

“Fano can start immediately at right tackle and eventually kick inside to guard if necessary,” Jeremiah said.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (OL22) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He can become a prolific starter withing a couple years. Giving Patrick Mahomes some more protection in the pocket is never a bad thing, and the Chiefs will have to keep that in mind later this month. Fano is 6-foot-5 and 311 lbs, and he dominated at the line of scrimmage in the Big 12.

It also helps that that his hand strength is one of the best throughout all offensive lineman in this draft. He can bully an edge rusher, but he can also compete with heavier guys placed at defensive tackle. Fano is great at using his strength to make his name known, and the defender’s name not be said on gamedays.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (OL22) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There have been talks about Kansas City potentially trading up inside the top-5 to obtain an edge rusher though. The organization was pitiful when it came to pressures on opposing quarterbacks, so it will be interesting to see which position they find they need more.

Fano also has a bit of explosiveness to his blocking abilities. He is capable of getting up quick when the ball is snapped so no edge rusher can beat him with outside leverage. There is a reason he is projected to be one of the top lineman in this upcoming draft.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Spencer Fano (OL22) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

There is also a connection to be made between head coach Andy Reid and Utah’s head coach Kyle Whittinham. He recently coached for BYU, which is where Reid went to college, so there would be that connection for the Chiefs.

Kansas City has had three major positions that they have been focused on in round one, but with offensive line now becoming a factor, it will be interesting to see which route general manager Brett Veach wants to go.