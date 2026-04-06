Edge Rushers the Chiefs Could Be Looking To Trade Up For

The Chiefs have been moving under the radar for quite some time this offseason. They have acquired former Jets quarterback Justin Fields to bring depth to their own questions at qb, and they are meeting with plenty of players to figure out their plans for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Throughout the past weekend, Kansas City has been apparently in the mixes of possibly trading up in the draft. Obviously, there have only been talks, but the Chiefs could have plenty of options of top players if they decide to move up from their ninth pick.

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The team has scheduled visits and meetings with plenty of the top players, but they could really use an edge rusher come draft night. These three players would be top draft prospects for the Chiefs to trade up for.

Texas Tech DE David Bailey

This is currently the top option for Kansas City to trade up for. Currently, CBS Sports recent mock draft has the team trading with the Arizona Cardinals for the third pick in the draft to select him.

Texas Tech's David Bailey looks to the sideline during the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bailey has the size and skillset to become the top defensive end in his class. His impact speed can get around the edge of any offensive line, and the Chiefs could use someone like him right away.

Bailey has day-one starter abilities, and Kansas City recently scheduled a top-30 visit with him to learn more about if they should trade up for him or not.

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end David Bailey (31) pressures Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Noah Walters (12) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Miami DE Rueben Bain Jr.

Many mock drafts have Bain being drafted to the Chiefs with the ninth overall pick. Of course, if the team feels like that may be threatened on draft night, they might feel like it is necessary to move up.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Indiana Hoosiers during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bain could have been listed as the top edge rusher if it wasn’t for is wingspan and the fact that he did not participate in the scouting combine. His quickness, and ability to get low to the ground while trying to secure the edge, make him quite elite. Kansas City might not think twice about moving up if they feel like his draft spot is threatened.

Ohio State EDGE Arvell Reese

The Chiefs would be making their name known on draft night with this move. Reese is easily one of, if not the most, talented edge rushers in this upcoming draft.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) reacts during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025 in Madison, Wisconsin. | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Reese is currently projected to be drafted number two overall to the Jets. Kansas City would have to make a major trade to move up and get him, but they do have the means to go ahead and do it.

With trade talks about the Chiefs trading up near the top of night one of the draft, the team seems to be looking for an effective edge rusher. Reese has the makings of being an elite talent that would finally allow for the Chiefs to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks.