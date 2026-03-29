Underrated Prospects to Consider for Chiefs’ First-Round Pick
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Throughout many mock drafts, many NFL analysts have given their own opinion on who they think the Chiefs will take in the first round. With a top-10 pick for the first time in almost a decade, there seems to be a lot of options.
Kansas City has two first-round picks, one at nine and the other at 29, and they have multiple positions that need depth. Brett Veach will have his hands full come late April.
There are players that might not be on a lot of fans’ radars, so it is important to get to know many of these prospects. Analysts are predicting the Chiefs to make a splash by drafting some hidden talents with the 9th pick.
Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor
This might not be as hidden of a talent as some may seem. Proctor is one of the top offensive lineman in the draft, and he has the makings of being a starter right away. Kansas City has scheduled a top-30 visit with him, so they are obviously in the running for possibly drafting him.
The surprising aspect of picking him would be for the fact that an offensive tackle is not an immediate issue. The Chiefs have plenty of areas that need to be improved upon, but the position on the line is not a major one.
Proctor would still be a player that would make an impact for the organization. With his size and frame, he could give Patrick Mahomes some more calmness in the pocket.
Georgia OT Monroe Freeling
Another offensive lineman to look at is Freeling. If Proctor is selected in the top eight, the Chiefs could be sold on drafting Freeling instead. Those two players are competing for who will be drafted first.
He has the makings of being a left tackle that the Chiefs could rely upon for many years. His protection skills are a plus, and he is also very quick for a guy with his frame. The quality is there for Freeling, and Kansas City could be looking at him if Proctor is gone before their pick is up on the clock.
Auburn DE Keldric Faulk
Unlike the first two players, Faulk plays for a position that is needed earlier in the draft rather than later. The Chiefs struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, so an edge rusher with Faulk’s skillset could be important.
At 6-foot-6, his body still allows for him to get low and provide an extra burst around the edge. He is also only 20-years old, but he has the makings of a veteran talent. Faulk may be a player to watch out for come draft night.
He is currently projected to be drafted mid-to-late first round, but the Chiefs could possibly take a chance on him right away. Kansas City is looking for someone that can be a dominant force on the edge.
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Caden Letsche is a senior at the University of Kansas, majoring in Journalism. He has covered all things Jayhawks over the past four years, traveling across the country following the team. Sports have always been a passion.