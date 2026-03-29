Underrated Prospects to Consider for Chiefs’ First-Round Pick

Throughout many mock drafts, many NFL analysts have given their own opinion on who they think the Chiefs will take in the first round. With a top-10 pick for the first time in almost a decade, there seems to be a lot of options.

Kansas City has two first-round picks, one at nine and the other at 29, and they have multiple positions that need depth. Brett Veach will have his hands full come late April.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There are players that might not be on a lot of fans’ radars, so it is important to get to know many of these prospects. Analysts are predicting the Chiefs to make a splash by drafting some hidden talents with the 9th pick.

Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor

This might not be as hidden of a talent as some may seem. Proctor is one of the top offensive lineman in the draft, and he has the makings of being a starter right away. Kansas City has scheduled a top-30 visit with him, so they are obviously in the running for possibly drafting him.

Dec 19, 2025; Norman, OK, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (74) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The surprising aspect of picking him would be for the fact that an offensive tackle is not an immediate issue. The Chiefs have plenty of areas that need to be improved upon, but the position on the line is not a major one.

Proctor would still be a player that would make an impact for the organization. With his size and frame, he could give Patrick Mahomes some more calmness in the pocket.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor (OL41) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Georgia OT Monroe Freeling

Another offensive lineman to look at is Freeling. If Proctor is selected in the top eight, the Chiefs could be sold on drafting Freeling instead. Those two players are competing for who will be drafted first.

He has the makings of being a left tackle that the Chiefs could rely upon for many years. His protection skills are a plus, and he is also very quick for a guy with his frame. The quality is there for Freeling, and Kansas City could be looking at him if Proctor is gone before their pick is up on the clock.

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Monroe Freeling (57) lines up before the snap against the Mississippi Rebels during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Auburn DE Keldric Faulk

Unlike the first two players, Faulk plays for a position that is needed earlier in the draft rather than later. The Chiefs struggled to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks, so an edge rusher with Faulk’s skillset could be important.

At 6-foot-6, his body still allows for him to get low and provide an extra burst around the edge. He is also only 20-years old, but he has the makings of a veteran talent. Faulk may be a player to watch out for come draft night.

Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Keldric Faulk (15) celebrates a stop as Auburn Tigers take on California Golden Bears at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

He is currently projected to be drafted mid-to-late first round, but the Chiefs could possibly take a chance on him right away. Kansas City is looking for someone that can be a dominant force on the edge.