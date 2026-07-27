It's far too early to make sweeping judgments about the 2026 Kansas City Chiefs, but it's not too soon to notice a few storylines that are already taking root at Chiefs training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Even before the vast majority of players report for camp at Missouri Western State University, the Chiefs' quarterbacks and rookies earned some attention during their first weekend of preparation for the upcoming season.

Patrick Mahomes still appears ahead of schedule

Just over seven months after tearing the ACL and LCL in his left knee, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was cleared to particpate in training camp.

"Pat's doing great with his [rehab] and right now, he's got clearance to practice and do all the different periods that we have in this camp," head coach Andy Reid said on Friday. "We'll just take it day by day and see how he does. He'll have plenty of eyes on him, from coaches to trainers to doctors. But right now, he's been cleared to go ahead and participate fully."

Andy Reid on the possibility of Patrick Mahomes playing Week 1:



“I'm optimistic... I know he is extremely optimistic.” pic.twitter.com/i7eRR6n5wP — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 24, 2026

Even though his injury led to a uniquely challenging offseason, Mahomes said that there has been a silver lining to his intensive recovery process.

"I feel stronger than I've ever felt, as far as strength and lifting and stuff like that," Mahomes said. "Now it's just about getting that quarterback stuff down. Moving in the pocket quick, making those quick movements, reacting and doing stuff like that. I felt like I wasn't playing my best football at the end of last year before I got hurt, and so I've got to find ways to get better navigating the pocket, running the offense better and getting the ball out of my hands and letting other guys make plays. I think this injury helped me focus on those little things as I get back to being who I am."

Patrick Mahomes looks like he’s being a little cautious with that left leg.



Andy Reid and medical staff are watching him like a hawk….Do you think he plays in week one? pic.twitter.com/lAUUH8G3X3 — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) July 27, 2026

Other injury questions remain unanswered

Reid said that wide receiver Rashee Rice is "doing great" after his knee debridement surgery in May, while rookie cornerback Mansoor Delane began his first NFL camp in a yellow non-contact jersey.

Rice's status will be one of the team's top stories when veteran players report to St. Joe, but Reid was complimentary of Rice's rehab process.

Delane's status isn't concerning—yet. Comments from Reid and Delane himself made it sound like the No. 6 overall pick isn't too far removed from full practice participation, and the rookies weren't suiting up in pads, so Delane's non-contact designation wasn't preventing him from meaningful action during his first days of camp. If the yellow top stays on, that would bring cause for concern eventually. For now, Delane just needs to work his way back to full participation.

Second-year defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott and undrafted rookie tight end John Michael Gyllenborg were both placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, leaving both of them out of the picture until further notice.

Rookie playmakers sound ready for the challenge

It's dangerous business to make career predictions based off of one early-camp rookie press conference, but I was impressed by Kansas City's pair of fifth-round rookies, running back Emmett Johnson and wide receiver Cyrus Allen, during their time at the podium on Sunday.

Allen discussed his goal to understand the Chiefs' entire offensive playbook and all of the wide receiver responsibilities, highlighting the "process-oriented" coaching approach from Andy Reid and Eric Bieniemy. Allen said that felt familiar from his collegiate days at Cincinnati, which sounds like a good start for a rookie pass catcher who has a chance to earn a real role in his first year.

Johnson took a similar angle, fielding questions about his potential role in the receiving game, his extra post-practice work catching passes from the JUGS machine, his pre- and post-practice routines, and his appreciation for Bieniemy's mentality.

Again, a rookie's presser won't determine the exact trajectory of their NFL career, but Johnson sounded like a professional in his first camp conversations, and that's a good start.

R Mason Thomas finds familiarity with Steve Spagnuolo

In his first press availability of training camp, rookie second-round pick R Mason Thomas sounded like he was already quite comfortable in Kansas City's defense, with good reason. He connected the dots between Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and his college head coach, Oklahoma's Brent Venables.

"I think Coach V and Coach Spags [are] the same person," Thomas said. "It's actually crazy. I was just talking to Coach V about that. They're aggressive, they have similar calls, so I think the terminology here is the difference. Some things that Coach V says that they [Chiefs coaches] say mean something different, so you've just got to rep it."

As a player who is a bit of a physical outlier from Spagnuolo's usual model, a mental and schematic comfort is a great early sign for Thomas and his chances to find playing time early in his rookie season.

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