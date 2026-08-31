Kansas City Chiefs Reveal Initial 53-Man Roster After Cutdowns
In this story:
The Kansas City Chiefs have completed the necessary roster cuts to shave their 90-man squad down to their initial 53-man roster ahead of the beginning of the 2026 NFL season.
This group could still change over the course of the next few days as waiver claims are made and practice squads are built, but this is who the Chiefs retained after Sunday's cutdown deadline.
Chiefs Initial Offensive Roster (26)
Quarterback (3)
Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier
After Nussmeier's productive preseason, the Chiefs opted to carry three quarterbacks on their initial 53 for the first time in recent years.
Running back (3)
Kenneth Walker, Emmett Johnson, Brashard Smith
In one of the bigger surprises of Sunday's moves, veteran running back Emari Demercado did not make the team's initial 53-man squad.
Wide receiver (6)
Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, Nikko Remigio
Remigio retains a roster spot as the team's most trusted punt returner, while preseason standout Andrew Armstrong did not make the cut.
Tight end (4)
Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jake Briningstool, Jared Wiley
Briningstool makes the team as a second-year undrafted free agent, while Wiley, a 2024 fourth-round pick, survives the roster crunch.
Offensive line (10)
Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jaylon Moore, Kahlil Benson, Diego Pounds, Joshua Ezeudu, Hunter Nourzad, Mike Caliendo
After recent trades to acquire Pounds and Ezeudu, tackle Esa Pole was let go as the team retools its O-line depth.
Chiefs Initial Defensive Roster (24)
Defensive tackle (4)
Chris Jones, Peter Woods, Khyiris Tonga, Marcus Harris
Physically unable to perform: Omarr Norman-Lott
Norman-Lott's move to PUP opened up a path for Harris, who put together an impressive preseason to earn the team's last interior D-line spot.
Defensive end (4)
George Karlaftis, Ashton Gillotte, R Mason Thomas, Felix Anudike-Uzomah
The most surprising defensive end transaction of the day came with the release of Emmanuel Ogbah, who would be a reasonable candidate to join the team's practice squad. With only four ends on the initial 53, this could be a position for KC to target on the waiver wire.
Linebacker (5)
Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Jeffrey Bassa, Cooper McDonald, Jack Cochrane
The Chiefs opt to keep a hefty linebacker group, with Cochrane remaining a regular special teams player for Dave Toub's unit. Cole Christiansen could return to the team's practice squad.
Cornerback (6)
Mansoor Delane, Nohl Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Jadon Canady, Kristian Fulton, Kevin Knowles
Kader Kohou is the most noteworthy cut of this group after being signed as a free agent this offseason. Instead, the Chiefs keep Knowles as a core special teamer.
Safety (5)
Alohi Gilman, Chamarri Conner, Chris Roland-Wallace, Jaden Hicks, Xavier Nwankpa
Nwankpa makes the squad as an undrafted free agent, while Roland-Wallace could be a nickel corner or a safety at any given point this season.
Chiefs Specialists (3)
Kicker: Harrison Butker
Punter: Matt Araiza
Long snapper: James Winchester
No surprises here, as the Chiefs never brought in offseason competition for any of their specialist positions.
Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Joshua Brisco has covered the Kansas City Chiefs professionally since 2017 across audio, video and written media, including his work with Chiefs On SI and KC Sports Network. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow jbbrisco