Kansas City Chiefs Reveal Initial 53-Man Roster After Cutdowns

The Kansas City Chiefs have completed the necessary roster cuts to shave their 90-man squad down to their initial 53-man roster ahead of the beginning of the 2026 NFL season.

This group could still change over the course of the next few days as waiver claims are made and practice squads are built, but this is who the Chiefs retained after Sunday's cutdown deadline.

Chiefs Initial Offensive Roster (26)

Quarterback (3)

Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields, Garrett Nussmeier

After Nussmeier's productive preseason, the Chiefs opted to carry three quarterbacks on their initial 53 for the first time in recent years.

Running back (3)

Kenneth Walker, Emmett Johnson, Brashard Smith

In one of the bigger surprises of Sunday's moves, veteran running back Emari Demercado did not make the team's initial 53-man squad.

Wide receiver (6)

Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Tyquan Thornton, Cyrus Allen, Jalen Royals, Nikko Remigio

Remigio retains a roster spot as the team's most trusted punt returner, while preseason standout Andrew Armstrong did not make the cut.

Tight end (4)

Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jake Briningstool, Jared Wiley

Briningstool makes the team as a second-year undrafted free agent, while Wiley, a 2024 fourth-round pick, survives the roster crunch.

Offensive line (10)

Josh Simmons, Kingsley Suamataia, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jaylon Moore, Kahlil Benson, Diego Pounds, Joshua Ezeudu, Hunter Nourzad, Mike Caliendo

After recent trades to acquire Pounds and Ezeudu, tackle Esa Pole was let go as the team retools its O-line depth.

Chiefs Initial Defensive Roster (24)

Defensive tackle (4)

Chris Jones, Peter Woods, Khyiris Tonga, Marcus Harris

Physically unable to perform: Omarr Norman-Lott

Norman-Lott's move to PUP opened up a path for Harris, who put together an impressive preseason to earn the team's last interior D-line spot.

Defensive end (4)

George Karlaftis, Ashton Gillotte, R Mason Thomas, Felix Anudike-Uzomah

The most surprising defensive end transaction of the day came with the release of Emmanuel Ogbah, who would be a reasonable candidate to join the team's practice squad. With only four ends on the initial 53, this could be a position for KC to target on the waiver wire.

Linebacker (5)

Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Jeffrey Bassa, Cooper McDonald, Jack Cochrane

The Chiefs opt to keep a hefty linebacker group, with Cochrane remaining a regular special teams player for Dave Toub's unit. Cole Christiansen could return to the team's practice squad.

Cornerback (6)

Mansoor Delane, Nohl Williams, L'Jarius Sneed, Jadon Canady, Kristian Fulton, Kevin Knowles

Kader Kohou is the most noteworthy cut of this group after being signed as a free agent this offseason. Instead, the Chiefs keep Knowles as a core special teamer.

Safety (5)

Alohi Gilman, Chamarri Conner, Chris Roland-Wallace, Jaden Hicks, Xavier Nwankpa

Nwankpa makes the squad as an undrafted free agent, while Roland-Wallace could be a nickel corner or a safety at any given point this season.

Chiefs Specialists (3)

Kicker: Harrison Butker

Punter: Matt Araiza

Long snapper: James Winchester

No surprises here, as the Chiefs never brought in offseason competition for any of their specialist positions.

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