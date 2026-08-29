Chiefs 53-Man Roster Tracker: Cutdown Day News Ahead of Week 1

The preseason may be over for the Kansas City Chiefs, but they don't have any time to rest. With three August games in the books, general manager Brett Veach's real work now begins.

By 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, Kansas City must have its 90-man roster trimmed down to 53 players. Many spots are likely set in stone, but a few competitive races for depth chart positioning have transpired since training camp began. Not everyone who's cut will be away from the organization for long, although several others will eventually latch on with other clubs.

Below, you'll find the latest on the Chiefs' roster cuts prior to Week 1, with the group ranging from developmental projects to veterans who were on the bubble but could return on the practice squad down the road.

Kansas City Chiefs Roster Cuts: News, Injuries and Procedural Moves

Here's an up-to-date list of players the Chiefs are cutting after the preseason, as well as news on injuries and other procedural moves made by Veach and company.

LB Wesley Bissainthe

The Chiefs' first roster cut came on Saturday afternoon, as the team released rookie linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The most unique part of Bissainthe's release comes with his potential next landing spot: back to college! On Thursday, Bissainthe and 40 other athletes were granted a temporary restraining order that would allow them to return for another season of eligibility, even after joining a professional roster. According to ESPN, Bissanthe and Chiefs wide receiver Omari Evans were both among the 41 players listed as plaintiffs.

The Chiefs released rookie linebacker Wesley Bissainthe. He is one of the players who is eligible, and is considering returning to college this season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2026

Introducing the 2026 Kansas City Chiefs' 53-Man Roster

Coming soon.

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