Chiefs 53-Man Roster Tracker: Cutdown Day News Ahead of Week 1
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The preseason may be over for the Kansas City Chiefs, but they don't have any time to rest. With three August games in the books, general manager Brett Veach's real work now begins.
By 5 p.m. CT on Sunday, Kansas City must have its 90-man roster trimmed down to 53 players. Many spots are likely set in stone, but a few competitive races for depth chart positioning have transpired since training camp began. Not everyone who's cut will be away from the organization for long, although several others will eventually latch on with other clubs.
Below, you'll find the latest on the Chiefs' roster cuts prior to Week 1, with the group ranging from developmental projects to veterans who were on the bubble but could return on the practice squad down the road.
Kansas City Chiefs Roster Cuts: News, Injuries and Procedural Moves
Here's an up-to-date list of players the Chiefs are cutting after the preseason, as well as news on injuries and other procedural moves made by Veach and company.
LB Wesley Bissainthe
The Chiefs' first roster cut came on Saturday afternoon, as the team released rookie linebacker Wesley Bissainthe, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
The most unique part of Bissainthe's release comes with his potential next landing spot: back to college! On Thursday, Bissainthe and 40 other athletes were granted a temporary restraining order that would allow them to return for another season of eligibility, even after joining a professional roster. According to ESPN, Bissanthe and Chiefs wide receiver Omari Evans were both among the 41 players listed as plaintiffs.
Introducing the 2026 Kansas City Chiefs' 53-Man Roster
Coming soon.
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Jordan Foote covers the Kansas City Chiefs for Chiefs On SI. Foote is a Baker University alumnus, earning his degree in Mass Media. He has covered Kansas City sports — including the Chiefs and Royals — for over half a decade via digital, radio, video, and podcasting mediums. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow footenoted
Joshua Brisco has covered the Kansas City Chiefs professionally since 2017 across audio, video and written media, including his work with Chiefs On SI and KC Sports Network. KC Sports Network is the premier destination for Kansas City sports fans with podcasts, YouTube and social media content. Stay connected with the latest news and analysis by following KCSN on all social media platforms.Follow jbbrisco