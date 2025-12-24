Chris Oladokun Reveals Optimistic Mindset Ahead of Christmas vs Broncos

The National Football League had great intentions in mind when it came to creating the Christmas Day schedule, but with the Kansas City Chiefs down and out of the playoffs, and without Patrick Mahomes, this Christmas could see some different viewership.

One thing is for certain, and that's Chris Oladokun will be the starting quarterback for the holiday bash vs the Denver Broncos. The former seventh-round pick and the rest of the team face a tall task in defeating Denver, but a Christmas Day victory would be something special for Chiefs Kingdom .

Speaking to the media ahead of the game , Oladokun revealed his thoughts on getting this opportunity, while not directly handed to him, it's one he doesn't want to be unprepared for.

Oladokun's Thoughts

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) passes during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“It’s a huge opportunity, and it’s something I don’t take lightly. These opportunities don’t come around often, and so when you get them, take that and run with it. This is not only a big game for our team, but me personally, a big game in terms of letting the league know what I can do and letting these coaches know what I do and moving forward, having that confidence in me if something were to happen that they feel confident that I can go out there and execute the game plan," Oladokun said.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (19) runs during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Q: Is there a little bit more electricity when preparing as a starter?

“100%. There’s a little more electricity just because I’m the guy actually going through it. But in terms of preparation, my preparation hasn’t changed. It’s been the same for the last four years. I’ve taken my routine from guys like Chad Henne when I first got here my rookie year."

"Obviously, Pat (Mahomes), I sit next to him every single day and watch how he goes about his work. I sort of just stay in my routine, that’s where I feel comfortable, and just know when they call that first group out there at practice, I’m not the one sitting there, I’m actually running out there.”

Jul 22, 2024; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun (13) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and quarterback Carson Wentz (11) and quarterback Ian Book (2) walk down the hill from the locker room to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Q: What does it mean to you to try and play spoiler against the Broncos?

“That’d be great. It would be a great Christmas, that’s for sure. It’d make the mood a lot lighter at home after the game, but we know we’re facing a great opponent in Denver. One of the best teams in the league right now, not only defensively, but offensively as well. We’ve definitely got our hands full, and I feel like he have a good plan to go out there and spoil that on Christmas.”

