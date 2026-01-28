Clark Hunt Explains Why Chiefs Selected 2 Stadium Designers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Imagine Patrick Mahomes in his seventh career Super Bowl, the ball in his hands and only 21 seconds on the clock. Down by seven points, Mahomes find free-agent Malik Nabers on a 43-yard touchdown.

Head coach Eric Bieniemy keeps his offense on the field, trailing by one. The Chiefs are going for two, something Ben Johnson didn’t do back in the 2025 playoffs against the Rams.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) and New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) react after a collision in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Now imagine all of that taking place in Kansas City’s new domed stadium, with Chris Jones, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift watching from their suites.

The Chiefs took one step toward that reality on Tuesday morning, announcing two finalists among dozens of formal applicants in the bid to design their $3 billion home across the border in Kansas.

Jan 17, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) looks on after the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Marquee events coming to Kansas City next decade

“We're very excited about the opportunity to build a state-of-the-art stadium in Kansas City, Kansas,” chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said on Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Football, “Arrowhead’s a tremendous facility, a place where we've loved playing for over 50 years.

“But the opportunity to build a new domed stadium in Kansas City will really give the community an opportunity to not only host some more AFC championship games, which we're excited about, hopefully, but also to bring things like the Super Bowl, the Final Four and College Football Playoffs. So, it's a really exciting project.”

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the Heisman Trophy with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti on Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, during the Indiana Football College Football Playoff National Championship celebration and parade at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Exciting could mean Jon Scheyer and his latest freshman phenom competing for another Duke national title, squaring off with Arizona underneath the new facility. Or, quarterback Marshall Manning leading his Tennessee Volunteers against Curt Cignetti and the Hoosiers in Indiana’s bid for a third CFP championship.

None of that would’ve happened without the move to Kansas. And the Chiefs now know that a Kansas City architectural firm will design their KCK stadium, either Manica or Populous.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view of Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Why Chiefs chose Manica, Populous

“Kansas City has one of the deepest pools of sports architecture firms of anywhere in the country,” Hunt explained, “and we've got two great ones that we're going to continue to work with over the next several months and select one to do the design our new stadium, which we're really excited about.”

The Chiefs have selected Wyandotte County for their new home, after the State of Kansas cleared the final hurdle in STAR bonds to fund 60 percent of costs. Hunt and his team will provide the remaining 40 percent, which includes mixed-use development around the stadium and a new training facility for the Chiefs.

Don’t wait 12 weeks to select your first-round choice, Chiefs Kingdom. You’ve already nailed it with OnSI, your best destination for quality info on your beloved Chiefs. Plus, register for our FREE newsletter with the latest information emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.