Cool Breece or Gust, Chiefs Need To Honestly Evaluate Hall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Brett Veach wouldn’t budge in early November. He may not budge in early March, either.

Breece Hall reportedly was headed to Kansas City at the NFL’s trade deadline, if only Veach agreed to give the Jets his third-round selection in the 2026 draft. No dice. No Hall.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) carries the ball asNew England Patriots linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson (44) pursues during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The running back might’ve proven Veach correct. Hall averaged only 3.8 yards per carry over the eight games after the trade deadline. He finished with four 100-yard games, but only one came after Nov. 4. Regardless of how much the Chiefs would offer him now, Hall if ready for free agency.

“You know, I don’t know,” Hall shared with New York Post writer Erich Richter Saturday. “I’ve addressed this for the last six, seven months now. But now I’m just kind of like whatever happens, happens.”

Nov 30, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets running back Breece Hall (20) takes the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Still just 24 years old

If whatever happens involves signing with the Chiefs, Kansas City would get a not-yet-25-year-old athlete who just authored his best career season. The Jets’ second-round selection in the 2022 draft, Hall registered career bests in carries (243) and rushing yards (1,065).

But what should interest the Chiefs most about Hall and any other back, for that matter, is the ability to explode. Hall had 26 carries of 10-or-more yards in 2025. Kareem Hunt (10) and Isiah Pacheco (10) had just 20 combined.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jets have much more cap room

And the Jets are believed to want Hall back, to pair him with a veteran starting quarterback such as Mac Jones, Malik Willis or Kirk Cousins under new offensive coordinator Frank Reich. And unlike the Chiefs, the Jets should have enough salary-cap room to do what they’d like.

Entering Monday, Over the Cap listed the Jets with nearly $80 million in room, fourth in the league. The Chiefs, meanwhile, are now fifth-worst at approximately $11 million over – following Patrick Mahomes’ contract restructure.

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) jukes against Tennessee Titans safety Sanoussi Kane (42) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hall also might have competition from other free-agent running backs. The Chiefs reportedly are the preferred destination for Travis Etienne, who also would fit well into Kansas City’s backfield.

Etienne has more rushing yards (3,798) and scrimmage touchdowns (32) than Hall over the last four years, but Hall has proven more efficient. The Jets’ back since 2022 has averaged 4.5 yards per carry and 5.3 yards per touch, while Etienne’s respective numbers in those departments are 4.2 and 4.8.

“It's all pieces to a puzzle here,” head coach Andy Reid said Friday. “So, you go through it and you evaluate that, see where you can spend and what's out there. Free agency, it's a little bit different animal. So, we'll see how things go.”

Chiefs Kingdom, why not combine the best Chiefs news with the best analysis, and do it during combine week? Don’t forget to register for a FREE newsletter with the latest info headed your way each day … SIGN UP HERE NOW.