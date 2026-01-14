Why Latest Coaching Firings Matter to the Chiefs

This is the time of the year when we see coaching changes dominate the NFL news circuit. That was evident on Tuesday, as there were multiple coaches either fired or stepping down from their long-time position.

There have been no changes on the Kansas City Chiefs' coaching staff , but these moves around the league do affect how aggressive Kansas City could be in addressing a significant area of their operation.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder (91) during the fourth quarter in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

As to what transpired yesterday, Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman was fired after the 16-3 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles made the inevitable decision to move on from offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after one season in which the Eagles' offense regressed dramatically. The surprise coaching change of the day was Pittsburgh Steelers' long-time head coach Mike Tomlin stepping down after 19 years with the organization.

While Tomlin's departure is monumental in the entire NFL landscape, the other two aforementioned developments affect Kansas City directly.

What it Means for the Chiefs

Dec 25, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy (left) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (right) look over a play chart during a time-out against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Kansas City will be in the offensive coordinator market, as Matt Nagy is set to leave the Chiefs one way or another this offseason. The 47-year-old coach's contract was not extended, and additionally, he is interviewing for several head coach vacancies this offseason.

With the Chargers and Eagles making dramatic changes on their coaching staffs, the Chiefs' competition for hiring an offensive coordinator has become much more competitive. It would be one thing if these were two uninspiring teams, but both offenses possess personnel that would intrigue several available offensive minds.

Both teams, especially Los Angeles, have their head coach in place, but offensive creativity has been something, especially for Philadelphia, that has been lacking for the majority of the season. Each team should present enticing options for offensive coordinators on the open market who are seeking new employment.

Kansas City Needs to Be Aggressive in the Hiring Process

Sep 28, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with head coach Andy Reid during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This news speeds up the Chiefs' clock in identifying and landing an offensive coordinator who can rejuvenate Kansas City's offense . Because the front office has been aware for quite some time that Nagy is unlikely to return in 2026, this process needs to be expedited by developments around the league.

Yes, other offensive-minded coaches could be relieved from their duties in the near future, but there are two candidates currently available who would be impactful hires. Mike McDaniel and Kliff Kingsbury are those coaches the Chiefs should seriously consider for their presumed offensive coordinator opening.

To Keep up with your Kansas City Chiefs, make sure to register for our FREE newsletter, with all the latest analysis emailed each morning … SIGN UP HERE NOW.