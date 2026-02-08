Chiefs’ Super 7 Represents Most Impactful SB Plays This Century

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Impactful plays in the Super Bowl impact more than games. They impact legacies and dynasties.

Malcolm Butler’s goal-line interception in Super Bowl 49, the last time New England met Seattle in the big game, ranks as the most impactful play of the Super Bowls in this century. Checking Tyler Lockett like a hockey player on the glass, Butler jumped the slant route and increased the Patriots’ chances to win by 58.6 percent.

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots strong safety Malcolm Butler (21) intercepts a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Ricardo Lockette (83) in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs, however, have seven of the top 25 game-altering plays over the last 25 Super Bowls, according to a list compiled by Sportico analyst Lev Akabas.

Entering Super Bowl 60 on Sunday night, here are the Super 7 from the Chiefs, in reverse order of importance. Plays were ranked since 2000 based on the percentage in which they increased the team’s likelihood of winning the game.

Malcolm Butler's goal line interception to end Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and Seahawks is the most impactful Super Bowl play of this century pic.twitter.com/lkgfinboJC — Lev Akabas (@LevAkabas) February 8, 2026

No. 24 – Damien Williams touchdown catch, Super Bowl 54

Increased Chiefs’ winning percentage by: 17.6 percent. Williams scored on a 5-yard connection with Patrick Mahomes, a go-ahead touchdown that allowed the Chiefs to go up 24-20 with 2:44 remaining. The third-and-5 play was reviewed and upheld, verifying that Williams broke the plane. The Chiefs never trailed again in a 31-20 victory, their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Damien Williams (26) runs the ball in for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

No. 23 – Nick Bolton touchdown, Super Bowl 57

Increased Chiefs’ winning percentage by: 18.1 percent. Jalen Hurts had the Eagles at midfield, up 14-7 and driving to take a commanding second-quarter lead. But Hurts lost control on a critical third-down snap and Bolton scooped up the loose ball. The linebacker raced 36 yards for a game-tying touchdown with 9:39 until halftime. Kansas City outlasted the Eagles in a thriller, 38-35.

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) recovers a fumble and runs for a touchdown Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in the second quarter of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

No. 21 – Travis Kelce reception, Super Bowl 58

Increased Chiefs’ winning percentage by: 18.4 percent. The future Hall of Famer made another notch in his legacy with a 22-yard catch from Mahomes. On third-and-7 from the 49ers’ 33-yard line, Kelce moved Kansas City to the 11 in the final seconds of regulation, setting up Harrison Butker’s game-tying 29-yard field goal that sent the contest to overtime. Kansas City wound up winning in the extra frame, 25-22.

No. 19 – Kadarius Toney punt return, Super Bowl 57

Increased Chiefs’ winning percentage by: 18.5 percent. Only four plays after catching a go-ahead, fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Mahomes, Toney exploded for a 65-yard punt return. The play set up the Chiefs at the Eagles’ 5-yard line. Mahomes hit Skyy Moore on a 4-yard touchdown pass to give Kansas City a 35-27 advantage.

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (19) carries the ball on a 65-yard punt return against the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium. The Chiefs defeated the Eagles 38-35. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 14 – Patrick Mahomes run, Super Bowl 58

Increased Chiefs’ winning percentage by: 21.0 percent. Facing third-and-1 with 2:07 in overtime, down by a field goal, Mahomes stepped up in the pocket and raced for 19 yards to the San Francisco 13-yard line. Three plays later, Mahomes hit Mecole Hardman on a 3-yard walk-off touchdown.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 13 – Jaylen Watson muffed-punt recovery, Super Bowl 58

Increased Chiefs’ winning percentage by: 21.4 percent. Down 10-6 late in the third quarter, Watson alertly pounced on Darrell Luter’s muffed punt return. The recovery set up the Chiefs at San Francisco’s 16-yard line. One play later, Mahomes found Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 16-yard touchdown to put the Chiefs up, 13-10.

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) celebrates with Trent McDuffie (22) after recovering a muffed punt against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No. 9 – Sammy Watkins reception, Super Bowl 54

Increased Chiefs’ winning percentage by: 23.5 percent. With 3:44 left in the game and the Chiefs down 20-17, Mahomes connected with Watkins deep down the right sideline for 38 yards. The catch put the Chiefs at the Niners’ 10-yard line. Three plays later, Mahomes threw a 5-yard touchdown to Damien Williams and the Chiefs never looked back in a 31-20 triumph.

Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs receiver Sammy Watkins (14) runs after a reception against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images | Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

No. 7 -- Patrick Mahomes run, Super Bowl 58

Increased Chiefs’ winning percentage by: 23.7 percent. San Francisco won the toss in overtime --- the first overtime postseason game since the league changed rules and ensured both teams would have a possession -- and took the ball. And after the Niners went up 22-19, Kansas City stalled. Facing fourth-and-1, a do-or-die play with the game literally on the line, Mahomes clawed out 8 yards. Nine plays later, the Chiefs were in the end zone with back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

