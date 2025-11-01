Where the Chiefs’ Remaining Schedule Really Stands in the NFL
The Kansas City Chiefs are preparing for the end of the first half of the season on the road. The 5-3 Chiefs will go into Buffalo to take on a familiar foe in the Buffalo Bills.
But luckily for this Chiefs team, their bye week is right around the corner. For a team that started their season 0-2 and clawed back, the rest of the AFC should be fearful of the juggernaut that is still the Kansas City Chiefs.
But after their bye week, depending on the outcome of the Bills' game, the Chiefs have to set their sights on the second half of the season. And it’s a schedule that ranks them in a tough spot.
The Rankings
According to CBS Sports’ John Breech’s article titled “Ranking the five NFL teams with scariest remaining strength of schedule,” the Chiefs hold a second-place time for who they’ve got remaining on their schedule.
“The Chiefs have the second scariest remaining schedule and that's mostly because they have a brutal November. They'll be playing four games during the month with a schedule that looks like this: at Bills, bye, at Broncos, Colts, at Cowboys," Breech wrote.
"They get just one home game, plus they have to play a Thursday road game on Thanksgiving in Dallas. Although their schedule is difficult, this is the Chiefs we're talking about, so they seem like a lock for the playoffs, but don't be surprised if their nine-year run atop the AFC West finally comes to an end.”
The Chiefs, according to Breech, are predicted to finish 12-5, but with that record could be in danger of ending their AFC West division title reign at nine straight. The Denver Broncos, who the Chiefs face twice down the stretch, are easily the team for the Chiefs to catch.
The Los Angeles Chargers are also a team to keep in mind when thinking about who to keep tabs on. The Chargers defeated the Chiefs earlier this season, but despite that victory, the Chiefs still have the better overall roster, backed up by familiar success.
