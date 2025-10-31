Chiefs Franchise Earns Unique Comparison
The Kansas City Chiefs, whether you love them or hate them, are easily one of the most popular franchises in the National Football League today. The reigning AFC champions, who have appeared in the last three Super Bowls, the Chiefs are becoming one of the world's most household names.
The Chiefs' success has drawn several comparisons over the years, but according to analyst Colin Cowherd, sometimes even the two most opposite things can make sense as a comparison. On a recent episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Cowherd revealed his comparison for the Chiefs franchise.
The Comparison:
- "The best way I would explain how I view the Kansas City Chiefs is the same way I view the company Apple. I don't always love the stock price, but I trust the leadership and like the company. Don't always love the stock price. Not every product works," Cowherd said.
Apple, whether you love the company or hate it, is one of the world's most well-known, and when thinking about a franchise in the NFL that almost everyone in the world knows, the Chiefs come to mind. While it may seem insane, Cowherd makes a good point.
As the season progresses, several should begin to wonder what the Chiefs' floor is, because we certainly know their ceiling. With the way they've played as of late on offense, this could be a team that won't be stopped so long as their foot is on the gas pedal.
Championship Comparison
- "Their last time they won a Super Bowl, they averaged 22 points a game. This year, they're averaging 26. And Apple or the Chiefs' ability to fix problems quickly. Like their run game early this year was awful. Oh, I watched that last week. Pretty good. Their O-line lost Joe Thuney was not good early. It's ranked fourth by PFF today," Cowherd said.
Apple products are in people's pockets all around the world, and when it comes to the sports world, the Chiefs are on everyone's mind as Super Bowl contenders until proven otherwise. When it's all said and done, comparing the Chiefs to Apple, while two completely different ends of the spectrum, makes a lot more sense than it should.
