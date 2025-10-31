Arrowhead Report

Chiefs Franchise Earns Unique Comparison

The Kansas City Chiefs have easily been the NFL's best in recent years, so much so that some may say they resemble a familiar brand.

Dominic Minchella

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs, whether you love them or hate them, are easily one of the most popular franchises in the National Football League today. The reigning AFC champions, who have appeared in the last three Super Bowls, the Chiefs are becoming one of the world's most household names.

The Chiefs' success has drawn several comparisons over the years, but according to analyst Colin Cowherd, sometimes even the two most opposite things can make sense as a comparison. On a recent episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Cowherd revealed his comparison for the Chiefs franchise.

Feb 1, 2016; San Francisco, CA, USA; Radio personality Colin Cowherd broadcasts on radio row at the Moscone Center in advance of Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-Imagn Images / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images

The Comparison:

  • "The best way I would explain how I view the Kansas City Chiefs is the same way I view the company Apple. I don't always love the stock price, but I trust the leadership and like the company. Don't always love the stock price. Not every product works," Cowherd said.

Apple, whether you love the company or hate it, is one of the world's most well-known, and when thinking about a franchise in the NFL that almost everyone in the world knows, the Chiefs come to mind. While it may seem insane, Cowherd makes a good point.

As the season progresses, several should begin to wonder what the Chiefs' floor is, because we certainly know their ceiling. With the way they've played as of late on offense, this could be a team that won't be stopped so long as their foot is on the gas pedal.

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts during the third quarter of the game against the Washington Commanders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Championship Comparison

  • "Their last time they won a Super Bowl, they averaged 22 points a game. This year, they're averaging 26. And Apple or the Chiefs' ability to fix problems quickly. Like their run game early this year was awful. Oh, I watched that last week. Pretty good. Their O-line lost Joe Thuney was not good early. It's ranked fourth by PFF today," Cowherd said.
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the second quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Apple products are in people's pockets all around the world, and when it comes to the sports world, the Chiefs are on everyone's mind as Super Bowl contenders until proven otherwise. When it's all said and done, comparing the Chiefs to Apple, while two completely different ends of the spectrum, makes a lot more sense than it should.

Chiefs Kingdom, your totally free destination for the most in-depth information is here at OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI@ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And don’t forget to share your thoughts on this week’s injuries by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Dominic Minchella
DOMINIC MINCHELLA

Dominic Minchella holds a communications degree from Eastern Michigan University. He is a former MLB writer and serves as our Kansas City Chiefs On SI beat writer.