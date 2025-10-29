Chiefs Grab Two Important Needs in 2026 NFL Mock Draft
When it comes to the NFL Draft, the Kansas City Chiefs have been having some good ones over the last few years. They have done a great job of finding the right players that fit the team and the scheme. That is something that not all teams could do when it comes to drafting the right players.
The players that a lot of teams overlook and do not do their homework on, the Chiefs end up selecting them, and they have been working out well for this team. A lot of credit has to go to the scouting department and general manager Brett Veach for finding these players in the draft. Veach always seems one step ahead and gets the team the right pick.
The Chiefs have been finding a great player in the first round as well. Even with picking at the back end of the first round and sometimes with the last pick of the first round, the Chiefs have taken the best players. The last two seasons, that has been the case. They do their homework well and know exactly who they want to take and make it happen. The Chiefs are also not afraid to make some trades in the draft. Whatever gets them the player they want, that is who they get.
Ian Cummings of Pro Football Network gave his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft that features the first two rounds. Cummings had the Chiefs taking two players from each side of the ball.
Kansas City Chiefs
Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State
The Chiefs, under Steve Spagnuolo, have proven themselves adept at coaching up talent on defense. That said, with both Jaylen Watson and Joshua Williams entering free agency in 2026, they may need to re-up on talent.
There might not be a more Spagnuolo-coded CB in the 2026 NFL Draft than Davison Igbinosun. At 6’2″, 195 pounds, Igbinosun is explosive, twitchy, and surprisingly fluid, with a proactive, authoritative, and biting physicality that underpins his game on all downs.
In the second round, Cummings has the Chiefs taking running back Demond Claiborne out of Wake Forest. Claiborne could be the running back who is next in line in Kansas City. He could help transform the run game for the Chiefs.
