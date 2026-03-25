Ranking the Chiefs' Best Options at No. 9

Entering this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs had a slew of needs that needed to be addressed. While running back has been solved with the signing of Kenneth Walker III, the Chiefs still have a lot of work ahead of them if they want to re-establish themselves as a contender moving forward.

After free agency, and with the 2026 NFL Draft less than 30 days away, the top areas on Kansas City's roster that require the most reinforcements are the secondary, defensive line, and outside weapons for Patrick Mahomes .

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) celebrates with cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With all of that in mind, here are the three best picks the Chiefs can make with the No. 9 pick. It’s important to remember that who Kansas City ends up investing this pick on is contingent on how the first eight picks unfold, so these rankings are also based on the most realistic options.

1. Edge, David Bailey

Texas Tech's David Bailey (31) celebrates a sack with teammates Romello Height (9) and John Curry a Big 12 Conference football game, Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Chiefs don't need a pass rusher; they need an edge rusher that can single-handedly wreck an opposing offense's game plan. Other than Arvell Reese, who will be long gone before Kansas City is on the clock, Bailey is the most intriguing option for this team.

When you look across the league and what has transpired in recent offseasons, infusing a superstar pass rusher into a championship-caliber team elevates that organization to new heights. For example, the Green Bay Packers traded two first-round picks to the Dallas Cowboys for Micah Parsons.

Oct 25, 2025; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive end David Bailey (31) pressures Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Noah Walters (12) in the second half at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Before Parsons suffered a season-ending torn ACL against the Denver Broncos, the Packers were one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

Not comparing any of these pass rusher prospects to Parsons, but imagine if the Chiefs were able to land a difference-making edge rusher like Bailey, who recorded 14.5 sacks (tied for lead in FBS), generated 71 pressures (2nd), and compiled a 20.2 percent pressure rate (1st) at Texas Tech last season.

2. CB, Mansoor Delane

Louisiana State University cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) reacts during the third quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C. Saturday, August 30, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas City's secondary was decimated in free agency, with Jaylen Watson (Rams), Bryan Cook (Bengals), and Joshua Williams (Titans) all signing elsewhere. Not to mention, the Chiefs traded All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Rams.

Delane is arguably the best cornerback prospect in this year's draft, and he has the potential to develop into a lockdown corner in the NFL. General Manager Brett Veach has a knack for drafting productive defensive backs later in the draft, but depending on how the board shakes out, Delane could be an excellent option for the Chiefs.

3. Edge, Rueben Bain Jr.

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) rushes the line during the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Bain Jr.'s arm length is a concern, and ESPN's Field Yates provided a statistic that could prevent Kansas City from selecting the Miami pass rusher.

"No, I'm not," Yates began. "I'm not convinced that he'll be a double-digit sack guy in the NFL. I mean, we have the data since 1999, there's been no player with his arm length - 31 inches or shorter - that has had a double-digit sack season. So, could he buck the trend? Sure. I mean, it does happen. That's the beauty of sports as we see things that we either don't anticipate or we have literally never seen before. But it's been a while since a player with this archetype has gone on to become a dominant, high-level pass rusher."

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Indiana Hoosiers offensive lineman Kahlil Benson (67) attempts to block Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) in the first half during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Depending on the board and based on the Chiefs' top needs, it may prove to be difficult to pass up on the 6-foot-2, 251-pound pass rusher with the No. 9 pick.