Chiefs vs. Broncos: Overall Offensive Season Comparison Before Week 11

The two AFC West division contenders go to battle this Sunday, but who has the upper hand when it comes to looking at the franchise's overall offensive PFF stats?

Dominic Minchella

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Peyton talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Peyton talks with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) after the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos in a Week 11 clash that is easily the biggest game of the season for the reigning AFC champions. The 5-4 Chiefs enter hostile territory to try and hand the Broncos their first loss since Week 3, as they hold an 8-2 record and sit in first place.

Despite the records and the journeys for both teams to get to this point, let's take a look at how well the franchises have performed overall in the games played. Courtesy of Pro Football Focus's Premium Statistics feature, it lays out how well each team has fared in several categories.

Overall:

Chiefs - 83.7 Overall Ranking (7th-best)

Broncos - 79.2 Overall Ranking (10th-best)

Aug 22, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Kansas City Chiefs helmet against the Chicago Bears during the first half of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

In the games played this season for the Chiefs and Broncos, PFF views the Chiefs as having played a better overall game of football in the nine weeks completed. While the Broncos have played one extra game than the Chiefs to this point, it's not something holding them back.

The Broncos may be sitting in first place, but the Chiefs have been the better team overall on both sides of the football.

Offense:

Chiefs - 77.2 Overall Ranking (10th-best)

Broncos - 70.6 Overall Ranking (T-16th-best)

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) communicates before a play in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

This area is clear when looking at the number of games that the Chiefs have outscored their opponents. The Broncos resemble how the Chiefs were playing last season: a ton of wins, but a ton of close games. The Chiefs' victories and losses have all been fairly close.

Passing:

Chiefs - 70.9 Overall Ranking (14th-best)

Broncos - 68.9 Overall Ranking (17th-best)

Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix will be a fun matchup to watch this Sunday, but when looking at who's been more effective with the football this season, it falls in the hands of Mahomes.

Pass Blocking:

Chiefs - 73.1 Overall Ranking (3rd-best)

Broncos - 77.7 Overall Ranking (1st)

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This is the first area the Broncos have a better ranking than the Chiefs. While Nix might not be playing as well as Mahomes, his offensive line is helping him out as much as possible. Shout out to the Chiefs' offensive line as well, as a Top 5 ranking is always impressive.

Receiving:

Chiefs - 75.6 Overall Ranking (9th-best)

Broncos - 63.9 Overall Ranking (26th-best)

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) catches a pass during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

This is something that the Chiefs should look to capitalize on this Sunday, especially the secondary defense. Mahomes has the likes of Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, and Travis Kelce at his disposal, all have done well this season. The leading Broncos receiver is Courtland Sutton with 590 receiving yards.

Run:

Chiefs - 78.8 Overall Ranking (8th-best)

Broncos - 79.5 Overall Ranking (7th-best)

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins (27) runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

J.K. Dobbins has been everything the Broncos offense has wanted him to be this season, thus far, leading the franchise in rushing yards and ranking fifth in rushing yards in the NFL. This has been an area the Chiefs have struggled in, so seeing them be Top 10 is eye-opening.

Run Blocking:

Chiefs - 68 Overall Ranking (10th-best)

Broncos - 65.5 Overall Ranking (13th-best)

The Chiefs have the clear advantage on the offensive side of the football, but as we've seen this season from the Broncos, they can still get the job done.

