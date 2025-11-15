Chiefs vs. Broncos: Overall Offensive Season Comparison Before Week 11
The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Denver Broncos in a Week 11 clash that is easily the biggest game of the season for the reigning AFC champions. The 5-4 Chiefs enter hostile territory to try and hand the Broncos their first loss since Week 3, as they hold an 8-2 record and sit in first place.
Despite the records and the journeys for both teams to get to this point, let's take a look at how well the franchises have performed overall in the games played. Courtesy of Pro Football Focus's Premium Statistics feature, it lays out how well each team has fared in several categories.
Overall:
Chiefs - 83.7 Overall Ranking (7th-best)
Broncos - 79.2 Overall Ranking (10th-best)
In the games played this season for the Chiefs and Broncos, PFF views the Chiefs as having played a better overall game of football in the nine weeks completed. While the Broncos have played one extra game than the Chiefs to this point, it's not something holding them back.
The Broncos may be sitting in first place, but the Chiefs have been the better team overall on both sides of the football.
Offense:
Chiefs - 77.2 Overall Ranking (10th-best)
Broncos - 70.6 Overall Ranking (T-16th-best)
This area is clear when looking at the number of games that the Chiefs have outscored their opponents. The Broncos resemble how the Chiefs were playing last season: a ton of wins, but a ton of close games. The Chiefs' victories and losses have all been fairly close.
Passing:
Chiefs - 70.9 Overall Ranking (14th-best)
Broncos - 68.9 Overall Ranking (17th-best)
Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix will be a fun matchup to watch this Sunday, but when looking at who's been more effective with the football this season, it falls in the hands of Mahomes.
Pass Blocking:
Chiefs - 73.1 Overall Ranking (3rd-best)
Broncos - 77.7 Overall Ranking (1st)
This is the first area the Broncos have a better ranking than the Chiefs. While Nix might not be playing as well as Mahomes, his offensive line is helping him out as much as possible. Shout out to the Chiefs' offensive line as well, as a Top 5 ranking is always impressive.
Receiving:
Chiefs - 75.6 Overall Ranking (9th-best)
Broncos - 63.9 Overall Ranking (26th-best)
This is something that the Chiefs should look to capitalize on this Sunday, especially the secondary defense. Mahomes has the likes of Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, and Travis Kelce at his disposal, all have done well this season. The leading Broncos receiver is Courtland Sutton with 590 receiving yards.
Run:
Chiefs - 78.8 Overall Ranking (8th-best)
Broncos - 79.5 Overall Ranking (7th-best)
J.K. Dobbins has been everything the Broncos offense has wanted him to be this season, thus far, leading the franchise in rushing yards and ranking fifth in rushing yards in the NFL. This has been an area the Chiefs have struggled in, so seeing them be Top 10 is eye-opening.
Run Blocking:
Chiefs - 68 Overall Ranking (10th-best)
Broncos - 65.5 Overall Ranking (13th-best)
The Chiefs have the clear advantage on the offensive side of the football, but as we've seen this season from the Broncos, they can still get the job done.
