Detailing the Troubling Road Ahead for the Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into week 11 with a week of rest behind them and are motivated to get back into championship contention. Everyone knows how dangerous this team is in the playoffs, but it's a matter of getting there for the 2025 Chiefs.
If the season ended today, they'd miss out on the postseason entirely, and that's something they can't afford. Their latest loss to the Buffalo Bills is a good sign, as each time in the past three seasons when they have lost to the Bills in the regular season, they make a Super Bowl appearance.
Week 11 Power Rankings
Jacob Infante is a sports writer for Pro Football Sports Network, and he ranked each team based on the results of week 10. Despite the Chiefs not playing, he shows faith in their ability to bounce back by having them as a top-five team in the NFL.
"After their bye week in Week 10, the Kansas City Chiefs still sit with a 5-4 record. They’re still in the Wild Card race and remain fighting for the top spot in the AFC West, but their difficult strength of schedule gives them the benefit of the doubt", said Infante
Thankfully for the Chiefs, the second half of their schedule is much lighter than the first half. They have another game against the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as a trip to take on the Tennessee Titans. The road to them making the playoffs is there, but it's likely the Chiefs will have to win out if they want any chance of getting inside the playoffs with such a loaded division.
The path to them being first place in their division is likely out of reach, which shows how far the Chiefs have fallen from grace. Before the season, it was a guarantee that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would continue their chokehold over the AFC West, but that's far from the reality they're living in.
