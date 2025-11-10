Arrowhead Report

Detailing the Troubling Road Ahead for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are exiting their bye week. What can they do to guarantee success in the second half of the season?

Fernando Alfaro-Donis

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs are heading into week 11 with a week of rest behind them and are motivated to get back into championship contention. Everyone knows how dangerous this team is in the playoffs, but it's a matter of getting there for the 2025 Chiefs.

If the season ended today, they'd miss out on the postseason entirely, and that's something they can't afford. Their latest loss to the Buffalo Bills is a good sign, as each time in the past three seasons when they have lost to the Bills in the regular season, they make a Super Bowl appearance.

Week 11 Power Rankings

Patrick Mahomes
Nov 2, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks for an open receiver while under pressure from Buffalo Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa (57) in the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Jacob Infante is a sports writer for Pro Football Sports Network, and he ranked each team based on the results of week 10. Despite the Chiefs not playing, he shows faith in their ability to bounce back by having them as a top-five team in the NFL.

"After their bye week in Week 10, the Kansas City Chiefs still sit with a 5-4 record. They’re still in the Wild Card race and remain fighting for the top spot in the AFC West, but their difficult strength of schedule gives them the benefit of the doubt", said Infante

Andy Reid
Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid looks on during the third quarter of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Thankfully for the Chiefs, the second half of their schedule is much lighter than the first half. They have another game against the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as a trip to take on the Tennessee Titans. The road to them making the playoffs is there, but it's likely the Chiefs will have to win out if they want any chance of getting inside the playoffs with such a loaded division.

The path to them being first place in their division is likely out of reach, which shows how far the Chiefs have fallen from grace. Before the season, it was a guarantee that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs would continue their chokehold over the AFC West, but that's far from the reality they're living in.

