Chiefs Roll the Dice Again in Recent Mock Draft
If the NFL ended today, the Kansas City Chiefs would not make it into the playoffs. Their latest loss to the Buffalo Bills has put an exclamation mark on what has been an underwhelming first half of the season for the reigning AFC champions.
It's clear that if the Chiefs don't get their act together, they're at risk of missing the postseason completely, the first time in Patrick Mahomes' career as a starter that this would happen. The only silver lining here for the Chiefs is that they own their first-round pick, and it could be the ammo they need to prepare for the future.
2026 NFL Mock Draft
Ryan Wilson is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article where he attempts to predict how the 2026 NFL draft will go after the NFL trade deadline. The Chiefs didn't make any moves, but their patience results in them being predicted to select Jermod McCoy, a cornerback from the University of Tennessee.
"McCoy is a physical corner who can play man on an island and is also comfortable in zone looks. He's in phase on vertical routes, and in run support he comes downhill looking to thump someone. He's coming off a January ACL injury and while he's yet to get back on the field, he could end up being the best CB in this class", said Wilson.
McCoy hasn't taken a single snap of football this season, which would mean the Chiefs would be taking a huge gamble taking him so high. However, the Chiefs are no strangers to gambling on their first-round picks.
Just last season, they drafted Josh Simmons despite his injury concerns. Two years before that, they traded up for Xavier Worthy, who had the fastest combine in NFL history but was seen as a gadget guy as opposed to a pure wide receiver. McCoy would add to an already solid backfield and give them a chance at drafting possibly the best cornerback in his entire class.
