Dynasties Depend on Drafts, and Chiefs Need Big Win This Month
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Five NFL dynasties have reigned over the league in the Super Bowl era.
The 1970s Pittsburgh Steelers and 1990s Dallas Cowboys were confined to one compact stretch with largely the same personnel, But two others – the 1981-94 San Francisco 49ers and 2001-18 New England Patriots – covered multiple decades.
How will history remember this Chiefs dynasty?
What Brett Veach does later this month will determine how history remembers the league’s fifth modern dynasty, Kansas City from 2019-24. Will the Chiefs’ run fall into the first category and die an honorable death, or join the second category as one of the three best stretches in league annals?
Nick Wright believes Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs need to achieve one simple goal to remain firmly in Category 2.
One box to check in 2026
“Make it back to the AFC championship game,” he said on Friday’s edition of What’s Wright with Nick Wright. “If you make seven straight AFC championship games, every year of Mahomes’ career, you make five Super Bowls, win three, seven straight AFC championship games, and then you have one disaster year? That, I guess, is like the silver lining of the disaster year; they still have never lost in the playoffs prior to the AFC title game.”
In fact, Mahomes is 17-4 overall (.810) in the postseason. He’s 5-2 (.714) in the AFC championship game and 3-2 (.600) in the Super Bowl. But he’s an impressive 9-0 in combined wild-card and divisional-round games.
A significant nine-game winning streak
In one-step-at-a-time fashion, keeping that nine-game winning streak alive in 2026 would continue the dynasty. He’d also take the first steps toward following in Tom Brady’s footsteps, having overcome the first significant injury of Mahomes’ career (season-ending ACL surgery on Dec. 15). After Brady rebounded from his 2008 ACL injury, he won four of his seven Super Bowls.
The draft is key, though. New England answered its season without playoffs by drafting Patrick Chung and Julian Edelman in 2009. The Patriots drafted Devin McCourty and Rob Gronkowski a year later. Veach needs to stack drafts in similar fashion, beginning April 23.
San Francisco's "disaster year" was 1991, when the 49ers missed the playoffs. They didn't have a great draft in 1992, either. Although they did draft future All-Pros Ted Washington and Merton Hanks in 1991, and All-Pros Dana Stubblefield (1993) and Bryant Young (1994, when they captured their fifth Super Bowl title over a 14-year stretch).
Maybe Brett Veach has his own future All-Pros in Josh Simmons and Nohl Williams, drafted in 2025, but the Chiefs still can't afford to lose this draft.
Still hope for a Dynasty 2.0
And even if Kansas City doesn’t continue a dynasty, the franchise could still join the Patriots by eventually getting on another run. Call it a period of recovery. New England followed its 2008 disaster year by authoring another dynasty. Two separate dynasties.
“If you go disaster year followed by early playoff defeat,” Wright explained, “then it feels like we're on to a new era. That’s why I split up the Patriots dynasty into two different ones. Because ’08, Brady gets hurt; they missed the playoffs. In ’09 and ’10, they get popped early in the playoffs.
“That, to me, was pretty clear. And then ‘11 to ‘18 was the next iteration of it. Now, if you're of the belief the Patriots dynasty was ’01 to ‘18, then the Chiefs could go three years in a row without winning a playoff game.”
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Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SIFollow zaksgilbert