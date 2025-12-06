Emmanuel Acho Drops Harsh Take on Chiefs Before Week 14

This Sunday marks another must-win contest for the Kansas City Chiefs. But unlike other games this season that have felt must-win, a loss would drop the Chiefs' playoff chances to unthinkable odds. For a Chiefs team that has become a juggernaut, its back is clearly against the wall.

Entering Week 14 with a 6-6 record, going up against a Houston Texans team that has won four straight games and holds a 7-5 record, the Chiefs have their work cut out for them. However, whether they win or lose, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho has some harsh words surrounding the Chiefs' season.

Acho's Thoughts

"Chief season over. By Sunday at 10 p.m., the Chiefs' season going to be over. It's a wrap. Houston Texans might be the hottest team in the AFC, if not one of the hottest teams in the league. And not just hot because obviously the Broncos have won more games in a row, and the Patriots have won more games in a row. Look at how they're playing," Acho said on Speakeasy.

.@EmmanuelAcho has ZERO faith in the Chiefs and says their season ends on Sunday 😲



WE ARE LIVE IN THE SPEAKEASY DISCUSSING JOE BURROW'S RETURN ➡️ https://t.co/kdXsT3O63E pic.twitter.com/ff0Kp1I0c6 — Speakeasy (@speakeasytlkshw) December 5, 2025

"Look at what the Houston Texans did to Josh Allen. Look at what they did to the Colts. Must win game. Must win games. Houston Texans are 7-2 in their last nine. Kamari Lassiter, Derek Stingley, Bullock in the back end. How the Chiefs going to score? Tyquan Thornton, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith. How the Chiefs gonna score? Who the running back? Danielle Hunter, Will Anderson. How the Chiefs going to score? Chiefs season's over."

Is it Really Over?

The Kansas City Chiefs have become a team to never count out, even though they've given and shown several reasons for fans to. Going into Sunday, if the Chiefs can knock off the hot Texans, their season is easily alive. When looking at the remaining schedule, things are about revenge and success.

The Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos once more before the season is over, two teams that beat Kansas City earlier this season. Patrick Mahomes will see red this Sunday against the Texans and will only be more laser-focused if they win and can take down AFC West rivals.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is seen before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Texans may be 7-2 in their last nine games , but the offense ranks 21st in the NFL in terms of average points scored per game, whereas the Chiefs' offense ranks ninth. So long as the defense keeps the team in the game, things are going to work out for the Chiefs.

