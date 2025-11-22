Envisioning a World of Where the Chiefs Miss the Playoffs
Coming into the season, many had concerns about the Kansas City Chiefs being the same team we have seen over their Super Bowl runs in the past and during their dynasty. Now that could be in danger this season.
One thing they will likely not do this season is win the AFC West. This season will be the first time that the Chiefs will miss out on a division crown since 2015. And now, missing the playoffs together could be a possibility for the Chiefs as well this season.
All the noise that people were talking about before the Chiefs having a down year is starting to creep up on them. That is something that they had shut down in the middle of the season, but now, as we are getting well into the second half of the season, it is starting to open up again. The Chiefs still have time to change the narrative, but it is getting late.
Going into Week 12, the Chiefs are 5-5 and are on the outside of the playoff picture. It does not get easier for them this week either. They are playing an Indianapolis Colts team that is one of the best in the AFC. This is no layup for the Chiefs. The Chiefs have to come out and prove way they still are a team no one wants to see in the playoffs, but with a loss, that all can change and will put the Chiefs in a horrible position.
"It’s difficult to imagine the NFL playoffs without Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid being involved, but that’s entirely possible unless the Kansas City Chiefs add a dynamic jolt to their offense. Rapidly," said Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post.
"All of it has left the Chiefs in uncharted territory as Thanksgiving approaches. Mahomes is trying to stave off the first three-game losing streak of his career. The fact that the upstart Colts are coming to Kansas City and have been shredded by the few elite quarterbacks they have faced should help him avoid that distinction. After once rolling out a ridiculous 17 straight wins in one-score games, Kansas City has now lost all five of such games this season."
"A fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance has already become quite improbable. Catching the Broncos in the division would require an epic collapse. Even qualifying for the playoffs might require significant help from other teams. For once, finally, they might not get it."
