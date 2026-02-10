What Chiefs Learned from Super Bowl LX

It is official, the 2025 NFL season is officially over, with the Seattle Seahawks defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.

Both teams' paths to the big game were drastically different. Seattle earned the No. 1 seed before defeating its two division rivals, both of whom were formidable opponents.

Meanwhile, New England defeated the Los Angeles Chargers, who have struggled in the playoffs in recent years, especially quarterback Justin Herbert, beat the Houston Texans, as quarterback C.J. Stroud threw four interceptions, and escaped the Denver Broncos, who did not have their starting quarterback available. The Patriots' lack of adversity and legitimate competition were thoroughly exposed on Sunday.

While the Kansas City Chiefs had nothing to do with this game, there were a couple of teaching points the team should take from Super Bowl LX. Here are areas that should have caught the attention of the chiefs' front office and coaching staff.

The Battle at the Line of Scrimmage is Magnified in Super Bowls

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is pressured by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (91) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The way in which Sunday's game unfolded was reminiscent of Kansas City's two Super Bowl defeats. In those instances, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was under constant duress, which derailed the Chiefs' entire offense.

That was a similar case for Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye, who was pressured 25 times and sacked six times. The second-year signal caller struggled, but his offensive line's poor protection led to Maye rushing through his progressions and missing throws we have grown accustomed to him making all season.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is hit as he throws by Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the Chiefs' defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, General Manager Brett Veach prioritized offensive line by acquiring Orlando Brown Jr. and Joe Thuney before drafting Creed Humphrey and Trey Smith during the 2021 offseason.

With Humphrey and Smith still part of the equation, and Josh Simmons and Kingsley Suamataia entering the fold this past season, Kansas City's offensive line is mostly a finished product. Seattle's dominance on the defensive line should persuade Veach to address the defensive line, specifically edge rusher, which should be the position the Chiefs address with their first-round pick.

New England Viewed as Top Competitor for Kansas City May Have Been Premature

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) exits the field after the loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Over the last couple of weeks, I have suggested that the Patriots could cause the most problems for the Chiefs moving forward. That may have been a product of being a prisoner of the moment and guilty of recency bias. While that suggestion could end up being true, New England was clearly outmatched, exposing its offensive line and wide receiver corps.

Luckily for the Patriots, they have $42.7 million in cap space, and with Maye still on his rookie contract, the front office can afford to splurge and be aggressive in free agency and the trade market. Nonetheless, New England has a ton of work to do if it wants to establish itself as a legitimate AFC contender in 2026 and beyond.