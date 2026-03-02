Post-Combine Chiefs Targets for Each Draft Slot

After an eventful 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, many teams are looking forward to the NFL Draft. With six picks in the upcoming draft, Kansas City will try and improve on their 6-11 record from last season.

Some combine prospects were able to distance themselves from the pack, while others took their chance in the media to shoutout certain professional athletes. Either way, it gave NFL fans and scouts a chance to see what the talent pool is before April.

Apr 25, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy is selected as the No. 28 pick of the first round by the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 NFL Draft at Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have plenty of positions that they will be certain on adding, and the team will have their hands full.

No. 9 – Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami

The simple truth is that NFL scouts have some nerves about Bain. His arm length was a major question going into the combine, and him not participating in workouts did not help his case. Before this past week, Texas Tech defensive end David Bailey looked to be the pick at nine.

After Bailey’s impressive combine performance, some reports have him as a top-3 prospect. The Chiefs may have talks about Bain or Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love, but they will ultimately look to improve their struggles in the pass rush.

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) defends against Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) during the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

No. 40 – Max Klare, TE, Ohio State

Once again, there have been some stirrings because of the combine. Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks looked like he could possibly slip to early second round, but his media conversations and workouts move him up to a top-25 pick in the latest mock drafts. For Klare, his awareness and size would be a perfect fit for Kansas City. With Travis Kelce turning 37 this season, the Chiefs will use their early second round pick on a tight end that can be his predecessor.

No. 74 – Austin Barber, OT, Florida

Kansas City will select Barber in the third round to build a stronger protection up front. With Jawaan Taylor possibly being an option to be released and free up cap space, Barber could be a perfect selection. His strong hands are key in his development, and he has the makings to be a starter in the league for quite some time.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida offensive lineman Austin Barber (OL02) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No. 109 – Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

The Chiefs need to improve their run game if they want any chance at being as dominant as they have been the past seasons. Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy returning helps the production as well. Singleton is an explosive back that can get free on any given play. He fits in the system, and his 220 lb stature makes him a dream come true in Kansas City. Using a late round pick on the former Penn State running back would not be a bad choice.

No. 146 – Eric McAlister, WR, TCU

McAlister could be a possible solution at the wide receiver position. Not only is he 6-foot-4, but he has the speed to break away for long gains on the simplest of passes. If he improves on his hands, he could move his way up the depth chart quickly.

Nov 29, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Eric McAlister (1) runs with the ball during the game between the Horned Frogs and the Bearcats at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

No. 176 – Deven Eastern, DL, Minnesota

This will be the final pick of the draft for Kansas City. Eastern brings size up front, and his long arms can knock down any pass. His length causes problems for opposing lineman, and he has the possibility of lining up right next to Chris Jones.

