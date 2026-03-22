Kansas City Eyes Potential Travis Kelce Successor

Kansas City has nine picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, and they are wanting to make sure each one is used wisely. With plenty of options, the organization is taking the extra measures to get more information on certain players.

Top-30 visits are scheduled in order for specific players to meet with a team’s trainers, coaching staff, and front office. These meetings can allow for medical check-ins and interviews so teams can get accustomed to these guys, and they can see if the player fits their culture.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chiefs have scheduled three top-30 visits so far, and they will keep scheduling more until they draft a month away. Their first meeting was with Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks, and the second visit was for San Diego State cornerback Chris Johnson.

Now, Kansas City is looking at possible tight end depth. Its third meeting is with Georgia tight end Oscar Delp.

Dec 6, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) celebrates after the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-5 Bulldog could be a perfect fit in the Chiefs’ scheme. With Travis Kelce leaning towards the end of his career, he could mentor the rookie and build him up to be a successor.

Delp is projected to be a Day 3 prospect, but he has the potential to be a top tight end throughout the rookies. Kansas City has had Kelce and Tony Gonzalez, so Delp would want to play for such a historical organization.

Nov 15, 2025; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs the ball in the first half agains the Texas Longhorns at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

He also has pure speed that can break a lot of different coverages. Linebackers have had their problems trying to cover him, and he has the size to almost bully whoever is matched up on him.

Delp also has the hands that can catch any ball thrown his way. The Chiefs have a history of looking at tight ends that can play physical and call their own number, and Delp has that mindset.

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) avoids Florida Gators defensive back Sharif Denson (0) in the first quarter in an NCAA football game, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.[Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to scouts, he has the ability to also provide a boosted run game, something Kansas City has been needing, and with Kenneth Walker being added to the team, Delp could provide some much-needed strength up front.

Kansas City will be looking to see if he fits their culture during the visit. There is also some film study, where he will probably be asked questions about how he fits into their scheme, Nevertheless, the Chiefs will look to see if he is worth one of their nine picks.

Sep 13, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs tight end Oscar Delp (4) runs the ball as Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette (6) defends during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Alan Poizner-Imagn Images | Alan Poizner-Imagn Images

With Kelce as a possible mentor, the Chiefs could be using this visit to see if they have a potential long-term starter in their hands.