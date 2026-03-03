3 Potential Offensive Tackle Draft Prospects for Chiefs
With the Chiefs deciding to let go of right tackle Jawaan Taylor, the possibility of using a draft pick on an offensive tackle just became that much more imminent. Jaylon Moore is an option as a replacement, but it is never too safe to give him someone to battle that starting spot out with at training camp.
Although many mock drafts are predicting Kansas City will use their top-10 pick on either a running back or defensive end, the team still has six overall picks.
Taylor started 12 games for the Chiefs, so his experience will be surely missed. His penalties were a key part in his need to be released.
There are plenty of offensive tackle talents in this year’s draft, and Kansas City will look to rebuild a dominant right side of their line. After a 6-11 season, Patrick Mahomes and company will try and improve their strength up front.
Alabama OT Kadyn Proctor
The 6-foot-7 Alabama tackle is about as dominant as they come. He is currently ranked as the top offensive tackle in this upcoming draft, but some mock drafts have him not even being picked in the first round. Proctor’s second half of his junior season did not do him as much justice as he might have wanted. However, his size alone can give Mahomes some comfortability when dropping back in the pocket.
He has a strong frame that can dominate opposing power rushers, and he has all the makings to be a long-term starter for the Chiefs.
According to NFL Analyst Lance Zierlein, “Proctor is a mass of humanity with rare size and length at his command. He’s capable as a move blocker but shines when rolling downhill as a bona-fide people mover with bulldozing power.”
Utah OT Spencer Fano
After starting at right tackle the past two seasons, Fano has moved up to a top-5 tackle in the upcoming draft. He could go as early as the 9th pick to Kansas City, but he could also be there as an early second round pick. The footwork is a bright spot, but his arm length is the biggest concern. After Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell finished the year on a hot seat, scouts have taken more consideration into potential draft picks and their arm length.
The possibility of moving him to guard is there, but his footwork can keep him on the right side of the line.
Florida OT Austin Barber
This is a pick that the Chiefs could make in the later rounds that could give Moore some competition at training camp. Barber is a guy that can block downhill, and he can control and drive his blocks at a superior level. He played his last 21 games at left tackle, but he can move to the opposite side after starting on the right side his freshman season. The outlook on him is that he can be a long-term starter in the league, and he can be a Kansas City staple in bringing back the protection up front. His success at Florida is what makes him that much more intriguing.
With a potential substitute already at right tackle, picking him up in later rounds would be a no-brainer for Kansas City. With so many positions on the offensive side of the ball being looked at as the focus for the Chiefs, Barber would be a perfect later round pick to start at either tackle positions.
