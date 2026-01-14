Why Former Chiefs QB Alex Smith Carries Disdain for Denver Against Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Alex Smith made his fair share of trips into the hostile Mile High environment, including each of his five years as Kansas City’s starting quarterback.

So, he has a good idea of what Josh Allen will face on Saturday against the No. 1-seeded Broncos. And Smith likes the Bills.

Smith, now an analyst for ESPN, said Tuesday the Bills will win the game because the Broncos are the weaker of the No. 1 seeds in this postseason. But his prediction might’ve been slightly more subjective than objective.

Nov 27, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos inside linebacker Brandon Marshall (54) tackles a scramble by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith (11) in the overtime period at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Chiefs defeated the Broncos 30-27 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“Listen, when you play for the Chiefs for five years,” he said on Tuesday’s edition of Up and Adams, “these are rivalries, these old AFC rivalries are so real and amazing. And to this day, I lay down at night and I can still hear that crowd yelling, ‘in-com-plete,’ over and over and over and over again, when you go play there on the road. I don't have a lot of love for the Broncos.”

The Broncos don’t have a lot of love for the Chiefs, sweeping them in 2025 for the first time in a decade. Denver captured the first AFC West title not won by Kansas City since Smith was the Chiefs’ starter in 2015.

Sep 8, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos former quarterback Peyton Manning carries out the Super Bowl Vince Lombardi Trophy prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Last non-Chiefs team to win AFC West

Smith’s disdain for the Broncos won’t inspire him to take a role on Andy Reid’s coaching staff, but the former quarterback did say he has respect for several members of the Denver organization. That list includes defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who was with Smith in San Francisco when the 49ers selected the quarterback No. 1 overall in the NFL draft.

“Listen, I love Sean Payton,” Smith told Adams. “I love Bo Nix. I do. I like this team a ton. Like, I was with Vance Joseph. There's so many relationships there. I know the ownership group really well. Like, there's so many amazing people there.”

Aug 28, 2010; Oakland, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers secondary coach Vance Joseph during the preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But when Denver hosts Buffalo on Saturday (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS), Smith doesn’t see a No. 6 seed traveling to a No. 1 seed. He sees a battle-tested Allen with a slight edge over the Broncos, even with Denver’s NFL-record 12 comeback wins (an area in which Kansas City struggled).

“When you just start thinking about the AFC picture as a whole,” Smith said, “it’s just so wide open, and it wasn't to say that the Broncos won't hoist the Lamar Hunt Trophy and won't be at the Super Bowl. But I just think this year, more than ever, more than others, the 1 seed isn't this huge, overwhelming favorite.”

